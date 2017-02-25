Nigeria-Turkish School Police arrest one more suspect on kidnap

Kyari said the suspect was initially apprehended by one of his neighbours and local vigilante men for allegedly sleeping with his neighbour’s wife.

  • Published:
Nigerian Turkish International Colleges play

Nigerian Turkish International Colleges

(Punch)

Nigeria Turkish College Kidnap Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers
Turkish College Kidnap Victims starve in captivity as kidnappers run out of foodstuff
In Plateau Police rescue 145 children being transported to unknown destination
Turkish School Kidnap Kidnappers demand N100m ransom
Nigerian Turkish School Kidnapp Navy, police rescue abducted female students, staff
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 26, 2017]
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 25, 2017]
Turkish College Kidnap Students, teachers reportedly freed after 11 days in captivity
Nigeria Turkish College Hostages to be released within 24 hours – AIG

The Police I-G’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) says it has arrested another member of a kidnapping gang who invaded the Nigeria-Turkish International School (NTIS), Isheri in Ogun on Jan. 13.

The leader of the team, ACP Abba Kyari, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

NAN recalls that some gunmen had on Jan. 13 invaded the NTIS, abducting five students and three teachers.

The victims had since regained their freedom, with some of the suspects arrested.

Kyari said that the latest suspect arrested, who is part of an eight-man kidnapping gang, also participated in the abduction of the Secretary of the Isheri Estate GRA Landlords Association in Lagos State.

On Feb. 23, sequel to the arrest of seven Turkish School and Isheri kidnappers by our men in Ogun, Lagos, Ondo and Delta states, another key member of the group, Peter Ajanapo, 32, a.k.a. General Osari, was arrested.

“The suspect, a native of Afiesere town, Ughelli North LGA of Delta, was arrested by IRT operatives in Ughelli.

“He was arrested with the aid of Technical Intelligence Support from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), based in Delta.

“The suspect confessed to the Turkish School girls and Isheri secretary kidnappings.

“He claimed he got N2m and N150, 000 respectively from the two operations,” Kyari said.

The ACP said that the suspect also confessed to have used his share of the ransoms to rent and furnish an apartment in Ughelli town.

Kyari said the suspect was initially apprehended by one of his neighbours and local vigilante men for allegedly sleeping with his neighbour’s wife.

He added that the suspect was subsequently granted bail on the condition that he would pack out from the community immediately.

He, however, relocated to a hotel where we arrested him for participating in kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun,” he said.

The police boss said investigations were still in progress with serious efforts being made to arrest other members of the gang.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
2 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina
Buhari Adesina finally speaks with President
Justin Okonobo
In Edo State Assembly speaker escapes assassins
A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe
President Buhari and Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal “We have recovered billions of Naira as loots," SFG says