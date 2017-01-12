Nigeria Customs Service Seme Command generates N10.5bn in 2016

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command, on Thursday said it generated N10.5 billion as revenue from January to December 2016.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Mr Selechang Taupyen, disclosed this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos State.

Taupyen said that duty and taxes accrued from escorted transit vehicles accounted for 56 per cent of the total revenue generated in 2016.

“From January to December 2016, the command generated N10, 503,894,089 as revenue from general cargoes and vehicles.

“Duty and taxes accrued from escorted vehicles accounted for 56 per cent of the total revenue generated in the year under review,” he said.

The NCS spokesman said that the command was passionate and resolute in enforcing the Federal Government’s fiscal policies, adding that “we remain committed in exceeding our targets.”

He revealed that the command made a total of 848 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N608.2 million in the year under review.

According to Taupyen, there is a corresponding decline in smuggling activities due to the command’s aggressive anti-smuggling operation in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs.

He re-emphasised the command’s commitment to enforcing the Federal Government’s ban on new and fairly used vehicles through the land borders.

“The vehicle seat has been disbanded and officers have being redeployed to beef up border patrols.

“The same ways smuggling of rice was drastically suppressed is also the way we would suppress smuggling of cars through the border," the customs spokesman said.

He advised the public desist from buying vehicles through the land borders to avoid losses.