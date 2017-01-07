Niger Delta ‘Tompolo’s whereabout is unknown,’ Army

The Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar has revealed that the military does not know if ex-militant leader, Tompolo is dead or alive.

He said “I don’t know if Tompolo is dead or alive but all I know is that the Armed Forces and other security agencies are ready to mitigate the various security challenges in the Niger Delta Region.”

Abubakar said this while speaking with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri correspondents’ chapel.

The Army spokesman also called on the media to synergise with the Army and avoid any form of sensational reporting.

Abubakar also debunked claims that the military was in the Niger Delta region to intimidate indigenes, saying “Those insinuations are coming from people who feel our presence will impede their illegal operations in the Niger Delta.

“We are here to provide, maintain security and create the enabling environment in line with the constitution which is our mandate.”

He also added that “My visit here is to inform you that Nigeria’s Armed Forces and Security Agencies are extending the hands of friendship in a way of collaboration, synergizing and equally seeking their cooperation and your understanding taking into cognizance the fact that we are engaged in many operations across the spectrum of this great country. Media is one of the key stakeholders that we have at the back of our mind as a very key partner in mitigating the barriers of operations that the military and other security agencies are undertaking and we want to remind you that media being an agent of the escalation and fostering peaceful and harmonious relationships, it becomes important that we have this forum. “

According to Daily Post, Abubakar also visited some military formations in the Niger Delta region.