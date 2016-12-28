Home > Local >

Niger Delta :  Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari

Niger Delta Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari

The IYC spokesman, Eric Omare made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state.

  • Published:
Niger Delta Militants play

Niger Delta Militants

(Street Journal)

Niger Delta Militants Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge
Niger Delta Militant group claims responsibility for NPDC bombing
Buhari ‘Militants bombing pipelines are not ordinary Nigerians,’ President says
El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
Niger Delta Buhari wants militants to sit down and talk with him
ACGND "Sack Niger Delta Minister," Militant group tells Buhari
Buhari Demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people – IYC tells President
Niger Delta Militants say they’re ready to negotiate with Buhari

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to pay the backlog of stipends owed ex-militants.

Mr Eric Omare, the council’s Spokesman, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta.

Omare said that the IYC was not happy with the disposition of Gen.Paul Boroh (rtd), Coordinator of Amnesty Programme toward facilitating  the release of the stipends from the  government.

He said that Boroh had attributed the delay in the payment to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of the government.

“Niger Delta ex-militants under the amnesty programme are being owed five months arrears of stipends,’’ he stated.

 The spokesman said that the non-payment had subjected the ex-militants to untold hardship and `miserable’ Christmas celebration.

“We also call on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Munguno, under whose office the amnesty programme is domiciled, to take steps to immediately effect the payments to avoid unnecessary hostility,” he said.

However, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier, Boroh reassured the ex-militants of payment of the stipends, urging them not to be agitated by the delay.

ALSO READ: Militants say they’re ready to negotiate with Buhari

” I am assuring all beneficiaries under the programme that arrangements are being made to fast-track the payment of their stipends as soon as the Amnesty Office  receives its allocation,” Boroh had said.

According to him, the Federal Government is aware of the pains the ex-militants are going through and will ensure that they get their stipends soon.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

Nigerian Army
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Embalo
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest