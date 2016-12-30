Home > Local >

Niger Delta :  Ijaw Professionals seek accountability for oil revenue spending

Niger Delta Ijaw Professionals seek accountability for oil revenue spending

Wills said the association was seeking greater involvement of the Federal Government in the development of the Niger Delta region.

  • Published:
Oil Spill play

Oil Spill

(Channels TV)

Niger Delta Militants Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge
Niger Delta Militants say they’re ready to negotiate with Buhari
Niger Delta Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari
Buhari Demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people – IYC tells President
Niger Delta Buhari wants militants to sit down and talk with him
ACGND "Sack Niger Delta Minister," Militant group tells Buhari
El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
FG Pay our outstanding stipends - ex-millitants
Asari Dokubo Ex-militant asks Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves

The Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) on Friday called on communities to intensify the demand for transparent and accountable spending of the 13 per cent oil derivation for Bayelsa.

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Iniruo Wills, President, Homeland Chapter of the association, after its meeting in Yenagoa.

The pan-Ijaw professional group said it is now prepared to put pressure on the state in its fight against the alleged misuse of the special oil revenues.

“Ijaw nation must localise its agitation and cause the states and local governments to become transparent and accountable in the spending of these funds.

“We shall intensify this fight locally while we also put pressure on the Federal Government for more equitable allocation,’’ Wills said.

Wills said the association was seeking greater involvement of the Federal Government in the development of the Niger Delta region.

He said the group was of the position that the governments could use revenues from oil being the only primary source of development to touch the lives of the people.

The group further said that the funds must be strategically and properly deployed to assuage the developmental needs of the people.

On the preservation of the environment, the group said it would direct its legal and social enforcement actions in that regards.

Wills said the group required NNPC and the federal government, who held about 60 per cent stake in the oil and gas businesses in Ijaw lands, to step up their actions against oil spillages.

“We are also calling on the regulators like the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment, Department of Petroleum Resources, and others to stop gas flaring and pollution of the environment.

“We will also engage the anti graft agencies to account for the number of convictions as it concerns pipeline vandalism and the diversion of funds meant for host communities from international oil companies,’’ he said.

On the independence of local governments, the body maintained that a virile local government system would bring about speedy development.

ALSO READ: Come to Niger Delta by yourself – Militants tell Buhari

“Ijaw people have agreed to lead the charge to remove local governments from the grip of state governors.

“It is also our position that the state and local governments in Ijaw land should settle all unpaid salaries and urgently put an end to the strange and unacceptable practice of owing workers’ salaries.

“We also call for the historical account of all loans, repayments and what those funds were used for by respective state governments in Ijaw land from 1999 till date,’’ Wills said.

Also present at the meeting were Mr Alaere Raine, Vice President; Mrs Meg Agidee, Treasurer, and Mr Abiye Nyanabo, the Assistant Secretary.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking to Newsmen after attending the Closing of Market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos on Friday  
  • An Islamic scholar, Dr Mahmoud Gumi leading the Funeral Prayer for the repose of the late Sheikh Sanusi Gumbi, in Kaduna On Friday  
  • From left: The Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkara; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, and Archbishop of the Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, after a Church Service to mark the beginning of the Rivers 2016/2017 Legal Year at Saint Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun (M) with Brazilian tourists during their visit to the Governor's Office in Ibadan on Friday 
  • A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ms Omosede Igbinedion and the Deputy Governor-Elect in Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, speaking to newsmen on their arrival at the Benin Airport in Edo Friday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Health in Anambra, Dr Josephat Akabuike; Gov. Willie Obiano; and leader of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, during the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Gov. Obiano in Nanka, Anambra, on Friday 
  • From left: Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, Gov. Willie Obiano (acknowledging cheers) from Leaders of Apga in Orumba North LGA with Him is Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, During the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Obiano in Nanka ANAMBRA at the weekend 
  • From left: Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Raymond Obieri, Chief Willie Obiano, Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Prof.Chukwuemeka Ike, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike and another aide of the governor, Mr Emeka Aforka, During the endorsement of Obiano for Second Term in Nanka, Orumba North LGA at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos-State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Adeola Solomon at the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Sen. Adeola Solomon during the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Chairman, National Intelligence Agency, Pilgrims Committee, Mr Emmanuel Adugwo, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims, (NCPC) Rev. Uja Uja and Chairman, NCPC Security Committee, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge, During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • A Cross-Section of participants During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • From Left: General Commanding Officer, (GOC) Nigeria Army, Division 1, Kaduna, Maj-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan'ali During the Comprehensive Medical Out Reach in Zamfara on Saturday 
  • From Left: Director, Publicity and Media, Local Organising Committee, (LCO) Mr Immanuel David, National President, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Daniel Kadzai, and The Executive Director, Nigeria Inter-faith Association/ Founder Vision Africa, Rev. Sunday Onuoha at The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday.  
  • A Cross-Section of Participants During The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan see of Lagos Rev. Alfred Martins, (M) Being Received During The Dedication ceremony of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • All Progressives Congress (APC), Women Leaders, of Edo chapter, congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki During His Inauguration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday 
  • Former Minister of Labour, Prince Ajibola Afonja, Inaugurating the newly Renovated I-Block donated by Old Students of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo at the school Premises on Saturday 
  • From left: Wife of the Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed and the President of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs Bosede Adimabua, during the association's 24th annual congress at Ekan-meje in Oke-Ero LG Area of Kwara on Sunday 
  • Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Estaquio Quibato (L); His wife, Mrs Eolinba Quibato (M); Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mahamane Amadou-Maiga(3rd, R); Representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Iliya Ali-Duniya (2nd, R); Counselor, Angola Embassy, Mr Francisco mendy(R), and other participants, at the Day of National Independence of Republic of Angola in Abuja 
  • Angolan Cultural Troops performing at the National Independence Day of Republic of Angola in Abuja. 
  • Medical and Laboratory Officer, Centre For Wellness, Preventative Medicine and Life Style Change, Mr Nwonu Samuel, taking blood sample of a Nollywood Actor, Mr Charles Awurum, at the International Health Summit, titled 'Maximizing Optimal Wellness' In Abuja 
  • Cross section of well wishers, during Mr Godwin Obaseki’s inauguration as the new Governor of Edo, at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin at the weekend 
  • Governor of Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Clement Adegoke (L) with the President of Rotary Club of Jos metro, Funsho Omoseyin during the chartered Presentation and inauguration of the President in Jos on Sunday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
2 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis...bullet
3 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet

Local

Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 2017 could be President's year
Okezie Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Abia Governor presents N102.56 bn appropriation bill for 2017
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram
Boko Haram Troops kill 15 terrorists in Borno
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari SERAP drags FG to UN over Southern Kaduna killings