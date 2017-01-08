Niger Delta Fishermen decry encroachment of foreign trawlers

Ayadi also told newsmen that the foreign trawlers fished along the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean.

  • Published:
Niger Delta Fishermen play

Niger Delta Fishermen

(Punch)

Tsofafin shugaban Najeriya Ku kalla yadda Obasanjo, Gowon da sauran su a cikin bidiyo na waƙa
Niger Delta ‘Tompolo’s whereabout is unknown,’ Army
Niger Delta Avengers Militant group orders its fighters to get ready for war
Edwin Clark ‘Ijaws are suffering more than almajiris,’ Niger Delta chieftain says
Niger Delta Militants Amnesty office begins verification of ex-agitators
Niger Delta FG offsets salary arrears of ex-militants
Wike Governor visits Sultan of Sokoto
Niger Delta The problem of the region is not about amnesty allowances – Militants

Fishermen in the Niger Delta have decried the encroachment of foreign fishing trawlers into the Nigerian territorial waters and called on the Nigerian Navy to ward off the intruding vessels.

Rev. Samuel Ayadi, Coordinator of the Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria (ARFAN), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Ayadi told NAN that the foreign trawlers fished along the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean– which was reserved for the local fishermen.

He said that the activities of the foreign trawlers contravened international maritime laws and the encroachment posed a serious economic threat to the country.

The coordinator said that the international convention reserved five nautical miles from the coastline into the Atlantic for the indigenous fishermen.

He said that industrial fishing was restricted to the deep sea, while only the local fishermen were allowed to fish near the shoreline.

The chairman also said that the trawlers were damaging their fishing implements.

“The operation of these big double-decked trawlers is affecting us badly. They switch off their lights in the night and when we run into them our boats capsize,” he said.

He said “The trawlers are a big obstacle to fishing near the shores. They are over fishing and their nets sweep the ocean floor, damage our own nets and carry them away.

“They select the big fishes they want and pollute the waters with the unwanted dead ones.

“Industrial fishing is supposed to take place in the high seas and not near the coastline.

“The rule is that they should fish from at least 25 nautical miles from the coast, but they have refused to comply”

ALSO READ:  Niger Delta communities threaten to block crude pipeline due to oil spill

According to Ayadi, if the activities of the trawlers are not checked, they will deplete the fish stock along the coastline, because they kill fishes of all sizes, including fingerlings.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking to Newsmen after attending the Closing of Market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos on Friday  
  • An Islamic scholar, Dr Mahmoud Gumi leading the Funeral Prayer for the repose of the late Sheikh Sanusi Gumbi, in Kaduna On Friday  
  • From left: The Chief Judge of Rivers, Justice Adama Iyayi-Laminkara; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, and Archbishop of the Anglican Niger Delta Province, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, after a Church Service to mark the beginning of the Rivers 2016/2017 Legal Year at Saint Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun (M) with Brazilian tourists during their visit to the Governor's Office in Ibadan on Friday 
  • A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ms Omosede Igbinedion and the Deputy Governor-Elect in Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu, speaking to newsmen on their arrival at the Benin Airport in Edo Friday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Health in Anambra, Dr Josephat Akabuike; Gov. Willie Obiano; and leader of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, during the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Gov. Obiano in Nanka, Anambra, on Friday 
  • From left: Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, Gov. Willie Obiano (acknowledging cheers) from Leaders of Apga in Orumba North LGA with Him is Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, During the Grand Reception and Mega Rally for Obiano in Nanka ANAMBRA at the weekend 
  • From left: Leader of APGA in Orumba, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Raymond Obieri, Chief Willie Obiano, Speaker of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Prof.Chukwuemeka Ike, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Josephat Akabuike and another aide of the governor, Mr Emeka Aforka, During the endorsement of Obiano for Second Term in Nanka, Orumba North LGA at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos-State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Senator Adeola Solomon at the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Lagos State Gov. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Sen. Adeola Solomon during the Unveiling of the Black Towers at Eko Atlantic City in Lagos at the weekend 
  • From Left: Chairman, National Intelligence Agency, Pilgrims Committee, Mr Emmanuel Adugwo, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims, (NCPC) Rev. Uja Uja and Chairman, NCPC Security Committee, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge, During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • A Cross-Section of participants During The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Maiden Security Training and Orientation in Abuja on Saturday 
  • From Left: General Commanding Officer, (GOC) Nigeria Army, Division 1, Kaduna, Maj-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala and Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan'ali During the Comprehensive Medical Out Reach in Zamfara on Saturday 
  • From Left: Director, Publicity and Media, Local Organising Committee, (LCO) Mr Immanuel David, National President, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr Daniel Kadzai, and The Executive Director, Nigeria Inter-faith Association/ Founder Vision Africa, Rev. Sunday Onuoha at The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday.  
  • A Cross-Section of Participants During The 2016 National Christian Youth Summit in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan see of Lagos Rev. Alfred Martins, (M) Being Received During The Dedication ceremony of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, in Lagos on Saturday 
  • All Progressives Congress (APC), Women Leaders, of Edo chapter, congratulating Mr Godwin Obaseki During His Inauguration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday 
  • Former Minister of Labour, Prince Ajibola Afonja, Inaugurating the newly Renovated I-Block donated by Old Students of Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo at the school Premises on Saturday 
  • From left: Wife of the Kwara Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed and the President of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs Bosede Adimabua, during the association's 24th annual congress at Ekan-meje in Oke-Ero LG Area of Kwara on Sunday 
  • Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Estaquio Quibato (L); His wife, Mrs Eolinba Quibato (M); Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mahamane Amadou-Maiga(3rd, R); Representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Iliya Ali-Duniya (2nd, R); Counselor, Angola Embassy, Mr Francisco mendy(R), and other participants, at the Day of National Independence of Republic of Angola in Abuja 
  • Angolan Cultural Troops performing at the National Independence Day of Republic of Angola in Abuja. 
  • Medical and Laboratory Officer, Centre For Wellness, Preventative Medicine and Life Style Change, Mr Nwonu Samuel, taking blood sample of a Nollywood Actor, Mr Charles Awurum, at the International Health Summit, titled 'Maximizing Optimal Wellness' In Abuja 
  • Cross section of well wishers, during Mr Godwin Obaseki’s inauguration as the new Governor of Edo, at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin at the weekend 
  • Governor of Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Clement Adegoke (L) with the President of Rotary Club of Jos metro, Funsho Omoseyin during the chartered Presentation and inauguration of the President in Jos on Sunday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
A fuel station attendant dispenses kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega petrol station in Abuja January 23, 2015.
Kerosene Product scarcity hits Calabar