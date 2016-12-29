Niger Delta :  Buhari will only negotiate with real militants – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will only negotiate with genuine Niger Delta militants to secure peace in the troubled region.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina during an interview.

“The President told the Niger Delta elders that visited him that it was important we get these militants under one umbrella because after you might have talked to this group, another group will come up,” Adesina told AIT.

“With this kind of arrangement, you won’t get to know the real people. This is why the President has given an assignment to certain people to determine how many these groups exist.

“They should speak with the leadership and ascertain what they want and how government can meet with them. The President has given out that assignment.

“Do not forget that there was a major meeting with Niger Delta elders and leaders, traditional rulers and the second day after that meeting, there was sabotage of pipeline.

“Now, if the leaders had a meeting with Mr. President today and pipeline was sabotaged the following day, it shows something is wrong. And that is why Mr. President said everybody needs to come together under one umbrella and it is very critical and very important that they come under one umbrella so as to move these issues forward,” he added.

Buhari had, on Sunday, December 25, urged the militants to negotiate with the government for the sake of peace.