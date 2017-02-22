NDLEA Agency arrests 32 persons for drug abuse, sale in Borno

Ogilegwu said the command had also seized about 510 kilogrammes of various quantities of illicit drugs from the suspects.

  • Published:
NDLEA staff drown in river chasing drug baron play

NDLEA official (Photo used for illustrative purposes only)

(Nigerian Nation)

NDLEA Agency seizes 568.91 kg of drugs within 2 weeks in Adamawa
Kashamu Senator denies saying people will die before he can be extradited
Kashamu 'I'll kill people before I'm arrested', Senator says
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 30, 2017]
In Plateau Youths protest against production, consumption of hard drugs
NDLEA Agency seizes 870 blocks of Indian hemp
Kashamu ‘I’m not afraid of anything,’ Senator says
Buruji Kashamu Court grants order for the arrest of Senator anywhere
In Abuja 3 suspected drug traffickers get N30m bail each

The Borno Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday said it had arrested 32 persons for alleged drug abuse and sale.

The Commamdant of the agency, Mr Ona Ogilegwu, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Ogilegwu said the command had also seized about 510 kilogrammes of various quantities of illicit drugs from the suspects.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Galadima, Tashar Kano, Kasuwar Shanu and Bulumkutu areas of the state capital.

“We have seized various quantities of illicit substances of hard drugs ranging from cannabis sativa, rophenol, diazepham, benelyn with codene and several other substances from the peddlers."

”Recently we have been to IDPs camps where we arrested many of the drug addicts and peddlers."

“We also took our campaign to Dalori camp, Bakassi, Teachers village and Dikwa IDPs camps in the state capital to warn them against the dangers of illicit drug use."

“We made some of these arrests at the Njimtilo check point, Njimtilo on Damaturu road and Gamborun Ngala road."

Ogikegwu said the command had so far secured about 38 court convictions, 20 suspects were currently awaiting trial, while 9 suspects caught with minimum and negligible quantities of drugs were “counseled, rehabilitated, warned and released’’.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Fact Check Garba Shehu lied, Nigeria isn't 2nd largest rice producerbullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

 
Agriculture Presidential claims FG’s production of 1m tonnes of fertiliser is achieveable
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo 4 Reasons why Acting President rejected National Assembly's bills
 
Air Peace Airline receives 12th aircraft, opens Lekki office
Army No soldier was kidnapped in Lagos