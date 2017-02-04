In Nasarawa NDE trains 1977 unemployed in 5 years

Dauda Idris-Wase said that the beneficiaries had been trained and graduated in different skills acquisition programmes.

  • Published:
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura play

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura

(Authority NGR)

Nigeria Peace Corps Nasarawa command donates wheel chair, N100,000 to man who fell from electric pole
Dangote Cement Benue Assembly summons Plant MD over price hike
In Nasarawa LG workers get full salary
In Nasarawa Police arrest 25-Yr-Old man for allegedly killing sister
In Nasarawa Police restate commitment to curb crime
In Nasarawa Magistrates, other judiciary workers begin strike Jan. 9
In Kaduna NDLEA arrests 269 suspected drug traffickers, convicts 53
In Nasarawa Peace Corps free 5 inmates, assist needy
In Nasarawa 5 persons arrested for killing Chinese miner
Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nominees

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa State says it has trained 1977 unemployed persons to become self reliant since the inception of the programme in the state in 2012.

Alhaji Dauda Idris-Wase, the state NDE coordinator, made this known on Saturday, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

He said that the beneficiaries had been trained and graduated in different skills acquisition programmes.

Idris-Wase said that the agency organised different skills acquisition training free of charge in order to empower unemployed persons and enable them to contribute their quota to national development.

“NDE came into existence in 1986, saddled with the responsibilities of training people, especially the youth and women, in different skills acquisition programmes in the country.

“This is in order to make them become self reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

“I want to disclose to you that recently, 360 trainees were recruited for training in the three skills acquisition centres in Lafia, Mama and Keffi.

“But out of this number, 324 trainees endured to complete their training exercise successfully and have been graduated.

“With this, the total number of unemployed youths that have now been trained in different vocational skills in the state NDE acquisition centres since their inception in the year 2012 is 1977,” he said.

According to him, the areas in which the unemployed persons were trained include Catering, Tailoring/Fashion Design, Hairdressing, Plumbing and Pipe Fittings, Interior Decoration, Computer Maintenance/Operation and welding.

He said it was better for government to teach people how to fish than to give them fish to eat, urging Nigerians not to continue to wait for white collar job but to embrace skills acquisition.

Idris-Wase called for collective efforts and partnership with the agency, in order to provide job opportunities for all categories of unemployed persons, reduce abject poverty and generate wealth in the country.

He advised beneficiaries of the programmes not to allow the knowledge and skills gained to be in vain, but to be self-employed and become employers of labour.

The state coordinator said that the directorate would initiate more people- oriented programmes in order to tackle youth unemployment, restiveness and poverty in the state, and the country at large.

Image
  • . From Left: Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Abubukar (M) being decorated by Chairperson, Zauren Barrisiya Group, Hajia Gambo Shehu while Deputy Chairperson, Hajia Zuwaira Ahmed watch on during the visit of the group to the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday on Thursday (2/2/17) 
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Abubukar (5TH L) with the Zauren Barrisiya Group during their visit to the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday (2/2/17). 
  • Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Alhaji Munir Dan-Agandi, (3rd L ), Director in charge of the Offices, Ministry of Agriculture, Zamfara State, Alhaji Musa Raji (2nd R) with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture during their oversight function to Zamfara State on Thursday 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer, Wosina Global Resources Ltd., Prince Louis Osobase; former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr Dele Alake; author of the book titled: Practical Guide To Public Affairs For Journalists and Dictionary Of Media Terms”, Mr Jackson Akpasubi; chairman of the occasion, Mr Chris Akili; and the author’s wife, Affiong, during the lunch of the books. in Lagos on Thursday on (2/2/17) 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting a souvenir to the Commanding Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Nigerian Naval Ship Pathfinder, Rear Adm. James Oluwole, during the Commanding Officer’s courtesy visit to the Governor, in Port Harcourt (2/2/17) 
  • Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (2nd, L) with contractors and some officials of the ministry, while inspecting the reconstruction of the Abia end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday 
  • From Left: Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on Education, Mr Obafemi Bank-Olemoh; Deputy Governor of Lagos, Mrs Idiat Adebule; Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Education, Lanre Ogunyemi and Chairman, Lagos-State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBAB) at the Foundation Laying of the New Model School Building at Awori College, Ojo in Lagos on Thursday (2/2/17) 
  • Deputy Governor of Lagos, Mrs Idiat Adebule laying the foundation for the New Model School Building at Awori College, Ojo in Lagos on Thursday (2/2/17). 
  • From Left: Principal of Loyola College Junior School, Mrs Victoria Iyanda; Representative of the Commissioner for Education Oyo State, Mrs Folasade Alamu; Permanent Secretary Tescom, Mrs Theresa Olaitan; Representative of 1988 Set Loyola College, Mr Dapo Adesuyi; at the inauguration and handing over of renovated Four Blocks of Classroom in Ibadan on Thursday (2/2/17 
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (L) welcomes the chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, during a courtesy visit by members of the Committee to Government House in Enugu on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (M), opening the bid submitted by MRS Oil and Gas Ltd., during Opening of Tenders for Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Products, at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17) 
  • Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (M), opening the bid submitted by Energy Resource Ltd., during Opening of Tenders for Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Products, at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17) 
  • Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (M), opening the bid submitted by Zitts and Lords Group, during Opening of Tenders for Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Products, at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17). Right is the General Manager of the oil company, Mr Awele Odum. 
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd, L), with members of the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration led by Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (M), when they paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House in Enugu on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • From left: Director, Air Traffic Services, Nigeria Air Force, AVM. Bello Garba; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika; Chairman, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Runway Closure Security Sub- Committee, AIG Aikali Baba and Assistant Commander General Operations, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amino Abudullahi-Kofarsoro, at the inauguration of security Sub-committee on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. Runway Closure in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17   
  • Minister of State for Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika (5th L); Chairman, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Runway Closure Security Sub- Committee, AIG Aikali Baba (5th R); Director, Air Traffic Services, Nigeria Air Force, AVM. Bello Garba (4th L); Assistant Commander General Operations, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amino Abudullahi-Kofarsoro, (4th R) and other committee members, at the inauguration of security Sub-committee on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja. Runway Closure in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • From left: Representative of the Minister of Finance, Alhaji Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the representative of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs Eucharia Alozie, at the Fish Housing Finance Workshop 2017 in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita congratulating one of the first beneficiaries of the Fish Housing Finance programme, Mrs Toyin Tairu, at the Fish Housing Finance Workshop 2017 in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Representative of the Minister of Finance, Alhaji Mahmoud Isa-Dutse discussing with the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, at the Fish Housing Finance Workshop 2017 in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita discussing with the representative of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mrs Eucharia Aloziethe, at the Fish Housing Finance Workshop 2017 in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17).   
  • From left: Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ibrahim Mamanga; Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Sen Ali Wakili and Acting Deputy Editor-In-Chief, NAN, Mr Olisayem Ifeajika at the NAN Forum in Abuja   
  • From left: Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia; Director-General Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu and Ohaneze Ndigbo Chieftain, Chief Richard Ozobu during a meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Enugu on Wednesday   
  • rom left: U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington; visiting U.S Commissioner for International Religious Freedom, Sandra Jolley and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama during a meeting in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Former Governor of Bauchi, Isa Yuguda (L), with Rep Gabriel Onyenwife, Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Alleged Case of Harassment and Intimidation of Residents of Bauchi State by the Police Command, during the committee’s Public Hearing in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • President General, Chief John Nwodo (R) with the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu and Ohaneze Ndigbo during a meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Enugu on Wednesday   
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R) with the visiting U.S Commissioner for International Religious Freedom, Sandra Jolley, during a meeting in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (L) and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, during the former’s courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (R), welcoming the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga to NNPC’s headquarters during a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • From left: Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Seidu Mohammed; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru; Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr Bello Rabi; Chief Operating Officer, Ventures, Mr Babatunde Adeniran; Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Yusuf Zango; and Group Executive Director, Refineries, Mr Anibor Kragha, during a courtesy visit by NAN’s Managing Director to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (7th, L); Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (7th, R); with some directors of NAN and the NNPC, during a courtesy visit by NAN’s Managing Director to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, in Abuja on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Head of Lagos Operations , News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs kate Popoola and NAN Tourism Team visit to the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi with News Agency of Nigeria Tourism Team, during their visit to the in Ile-Ife on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Meat sellers displaying meat at Bode Market in Ibadan on Thursday (2/2/17   
  • Young men carrying bags of rice at Orita Challenge in Ibadan on Thursday (2/2/17)   
  • Plantain Seller waiting for Customers at Molete Market in Ibadan on Thursday (2/2/17   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta,...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers...bullet
3 Fayose, 2Face Idibia "We don't need Police permit to protest,"...bullet

Local

Lawan Daura
DSS Agency loses top director
Former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori
Ibori Ex-Gov arrives hometown after hours in DSS custody
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President returns to Nigeria on Sunday, resumes Monday
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
In Lagos Lawmaker warns health workers not to impose illegal charges