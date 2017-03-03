NDDC Agency ready for probe – spokesman

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it is ready to open its book for audit to prove that it has not embarked on outrageous purchases of vehicles worth over N5 .5billion.

The Commission was responding to an allegation credited to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Sagay had claimed during an event entitled: “PACAC National Dialogue on Corruption” that the Commission “bought over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each and 10 Toyota Landcruiser jeeps at N65m each.”

A statement signed on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, Head, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, said no such purchases were made since the assumption of office of the current governing board on Nov. 4, 2016.

"Indeed, it is a known fact that the Chairman, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), the Managing Director/CEO, Nsima Ekere, and the two Executive Directors are still using their private vehicles three months after assumption of duties.

“The NDDC is only now in the process of acquiring work vehicles and is adhering strictly to due process.

“These include five (5) Toyota Prado jeeps, 10 Toyota Hilux trucks, four (4) Toyota Landcruiser jeeps, one (1) Toyota Coaster bus and two (2) Toyota Hiace buses.

“The Commission has just received the Due Process Compliance Certificate from the Bureau of Public Procurement, (BPP), and is preparing the mandatory memo for the approval of the Federal Executive Council, ” he said.

Amu-Nnadi said the Commission is willing to respond to all inquiries from “all well-meaning individuals and groups seeking clarification on rumours and possible force information.”

He advised the public to feel free to get authentic information on its activities to avoid sensationalism.