NDDC Agency ready for probe – spokesman

Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, Head, Corporate Affairs, NDDC has said the agency is open for probe following a N5.5billion probe.

  • Published:
Victor Ndoma-Egba play

Victor Ndoma-Egba

(Daily Trust)

Victor Ndoma-Egba NDDC chairman urges Niger Delta people to embrace FG’s dialogue, consultation
Babatunde Fashola Minister promises to complete federal projects in Bayelsa
Fashola Minister promises to complete federal projects in Bayelsa
Nsima Ekere 'We have completed 3,424 projects in 16 yrs' - NDDC boss
Wike Governor says helicopters which Customs gave to Airforce belongs to Rivers govt [PICTURES]
Wike NDDC begs Governor to return their land
Goodluck Jonathan Read full text of ex-president’s speech to US lawmakers
Niger Delta Ex-militants want FG to carry indigenes along in region’s development
NDDC We will go against anyone without our interest - ex-militant warns

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it is ready to open its book for audit to prove that it has not embarked on outrageous purchases of vehicles worth over N5 .5billion.

The Commission was responding to an allegation credited to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Sagay had claimed during an event entitled: “PACAC National Dialogue on Corruption” that the Commission “bought over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each and 10 Toyota Landcruiser jeeps at N65m each.”

A statement signed on Thursday in Abuja by Mr Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, Head, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, said no such purchases were made since the assumption of office of the current governing board on Nov. 4, 2016.

"Indeed, it is a known fact that the Chairman, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), the Managing Director/CEO, Nsima Ekere, and the two Executive Directors are still using their private vehicles three months after assumption of duties.

“The NDDC is only now in the process of acquiring work vehicles and is adhering strictly to due process.

“These include five (5) Toyota Prado jeeps, 10 Toyota Hilux trucks, four (4) Toyota Landcruiser jeeps, one (1) Toyota Coaster bus and two (2) Toyota Hiace buses.
“The Commission has just received the Due Process Compliance Certificate from the Bureau of Public Procurement, (BPP), and is preparing the mandatory memo for the approval of the Federal Executive Council, ” he said.

Amu-Nnadi said the Commission is willing to respond to all inquiries from “all well-meaning individuals and groups seeking clarification on rumours and possible force information.”

He advised the public to feel free to get authentic information on its activities to avoid sensationalism.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders...bullet
3 Medview Airline Plane forced to return to Lagos after developing...bullet

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari How FG loses N1.1Trillion in IGR
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
In Abuja Reps decry high cost of law school fees
Sambo Dasuki (L) and his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (R)
Dasuki Court adjourns till March 16 to rule on ex-NSA’s motion
Rashidi Ladoja
Rashidi Ladoja Witness reveals how ex-Governor purchased 22 cars for lawmakers to evade impeachment