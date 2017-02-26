Nasir El-Rufai Gov says 2 kidnapped Germans have regained freedom

The governor commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans.

  • Published:
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai play

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(NAN)

Southern Kaduna Killings Government declares 24-hour curfew in 2 LGAs
In Kaduna Gunmen kill 14 persons and injure many
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
Southern Kaduna Army Commander, Police Commissioner relocate to volatile zone
Southern Kaduna Killings 14 killed in fresh attack
Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it
Audu Maikori The law is taking its course - El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed the release of two German archaeologists kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna state

According to multiple reports, El-Rufai revealed that the security agents freed the two archaeologists who were kidnapped in the state.

In a statement, the governor commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans.

Though there are no details of the rescue or where the Germans are now neither did the statement  reveal if anyone has been arrested.

Before now, some gunmen had abducted Professor Peter Breunig and his assistant, Johannes Behringer at gun point.

The abductors had been demanding a ransom of N60 million (about $200,000) for the release of the kidnapped Germans.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
3 Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys'...bullet

Local

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.
Hadi Sirika Minister says no link between Osinbajo’s visit and reorganisation in aviation agencies
Godwin Emefiele
Yuan Dong SEC seals up company over alleged Ponzi operations
Emir Muhammad Sanusi II
Muhammad Sanusi II Emir of Kano urges Muslims to shun hatred
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa Cuba to strengthen ties with Nigeria in culture, healthcare