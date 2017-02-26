Nasir El-Rufai Gov says 2 kidnapped Germans have regained freedom

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed the release of two German archaeologists kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna state

According to multiple reports, El-Rufai revealed that the security agents freed the two archaeologists who were kidnapped in the state.

In a statement, the governor commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans.

Though there are no details of the rescue or where the Germans are now neither did the statement reveal if anyone has been arrested.

Before now, some gunmen had abducted Professor Peter Breunig and his assistant, Johannes Behringer at gun point.

The abductors had been demanding a ransom of N60 million (about $200,000) for the release of the kidnapped Germans.