NAFDAC Agency seals 200 bakeries in 2016 in Kwara

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it sealed over 200 bakeries between January and December, 2016 in Kwara over unhealthy production.

The Coordinator of NAFDAC in Kwara, Mrs Roseline Ajayi disclosed this during in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin on Wednesday.

Ajayi said that the over 200 bakeries sealed in 2016 across the 16 local government areas of the state were producing bread in unhealthy environment “which constitutes health hazard to the residents of the state.’’

According to the coordinator, some other offences by the sealed bakeries are selling of bromated bread, lack of label on bread cover, operating on expired licences and failure to upgrade license permits as required by NAFDAC.

“The NAFDAC in the state in 2016, sanctioned over 200 for failure to meet our standard and specifications for producing bread,’’ she said.

Ajayi said that between the last quarter of 2016 and early January, over 150 of the sealed bakeries had been reopened after meeting NAFDAC’s standard for producing bread.

She warned bakers and other factories in the state to desist from producing unhealthy products, saying that NAFDAC would not hesitate to seal any factory for failing to comply with standard.

Responding, the Chairman of Kwara Bakers Association, Alhaji Babatunde Gidado said that the steps taken by NAFDAC towards ensuring quality bread production was in the right direction.

According to him, it will help to safeguard the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He said that the members of the association would continue to cooperate with NAFDAC in its bid to continue to ensure that the health of the residents were not jeopadised.

NAN reports that there are over 400 bakeries in Kwara with about 250 in llorin, the state capital.