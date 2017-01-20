The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the recent accidental bombing in Borno State.

The NAF fighter jet on Tuesday, January 17, accidentally dropped bombs on the Internally Displaced Camp (IDPs) in Rann, Maiduguri, killing over 50 people, including aid workers.

The probe panel, which was set up on Thursday, January 19, is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident.

The investigation was endorsed European Union (EU) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The panel has been given a list of 20 witnesses and is expected to invite other persons to give evidence on oath.

It was also given February 2 deadline to submit its report.

The six-man Board is headed by Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah.

The panel members are: Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.