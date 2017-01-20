IDP Camp Bombing NAF begins probe of accidental air strike

NAF has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the IDP camp bombing, and gave the panel Feb. 2 deadline to submit its report.

  • Published:
IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF play

IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF

Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsible
IDP Camp Bombing PDP calls for independent investigation into accidental bombing
IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recount
NPDC Pipeline Explosion Military dismiss militant’s claims in Niger Delta
IDP Camp Bombing Minister orders investigation into accident
Aisha Buhari First Lady commiserates with families of bomb victims
IDP Camp Bombing ‘Things like these usually happen in war,’ Abba Kyari says
IDP Camp Bombing 'Airstrike not accidental, bombs dropped 3 times' - Survivor
Buhari Real reason President is taking leave from work

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a board of senior officers to investigate the recent accidental bombing in Borno State.

The NAF fighter jet on Tuesday, January 17, accidentally dropped bombs on the Internally Displaced Camp (IDPs) in Rann, Maiduguri, killing over 50 people, including aid workers.

The probe panel, which was set up on Thursday, January 19,  is to determine the immediate and remote causes as well as the circumstances that led to the incident.

The investigation was endorsed European Union (EU) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The panel has been given a list of 20 witnesses and is expected to invite other persons to give evidence on oath.

It was also given February 2 deadline to submit its report.

ALSO READ: 'Airstrike not accidental, bombs dropped 3 times' - Survivor

The six-man Board is headed by Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah.

The panel members are: Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.

 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platterbullet

Local

Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi
In Abuja Police release Premium Times journalists, source says they may be rearrested
Buhari President meets with service chiefs before 10 days vacation
President Buhari (L) and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (R)
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi "Don't build mosques, educate our daughters" - Emir of Kano
A worker fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in Cairo, file. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
PPPRA Agency says FG not owing fuel marketers N660B