N8bn CBN currency scam Absence of defence counsel stalls trial

The eight billion naira CBN currency scam before Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, suffered another adjournmnt on Monday because of the absence of Mr Olayinka Bolanle, a defence counsel.

Bolanle is the counsel to Kolawole Babalola, the first accused person.

Abdulmaleek, in his ruling, adjourned the case till March 27.

She held that it was the last time she would be adjourning the case at the instance of Bolanle for no reason.

The counsel to other accused persons – Muniru Olaniran, Kayode Togun, Olukunle Sijuwade and Kehinde Fatokun0 – had always been present.

At the resumed hearing of the case, Mr Adebisi Adeniyi, counsel to the EFCC, had expressed his frustration at the slow pace of trial due to the persistent absence of Bolanle.

Adeniyi contended that it was not the first time the defence counsel would not be in the court in respect of this case.

The prosecution, however, prayed the court to continue the trial with or without the presence of Bolanle since he did not give any reason for his absence and in the interest of the other accused persons.

The accused persons have been standing trial over multiple charges bordering on conspiracy, forgery, stealing and recirculation of mutilated currencies at CBN Ibadan branch since 2015. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

