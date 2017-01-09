N-Power Official says 2,246 benefiting from programme in Sokoto

Out of the figure, 1,865 are under N-Power teaching, 277 under N-Agro while 104 are under N-Power Health.

No fewer than 2246 graduates are currently benefiting from the Federal Government N-Power Programme in Sokoto State, according to an official.

Alhaji Lawalli Kebbe, the State Focal Person, Social Intervention Programme, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday.

Kebbe said that out of the figure, 1,865 were under N-Power teaching, 277 under N-Agro while 104 are under N-Power Health.

Kebbe said: ”These beneficiaries are under the first batch and are all graduates and they have received their December emoluments of N 30,000, each.

”The second list comprising nearly 9,000 beneficiaries will soon be released and they are mainly NCE, Diploma and SSCE holders.

”The second batch comprises mainly N-power building, creative, hardware and software.

”The Biometric Verification Number (BVN) served as a tracker to drop all those under the federal, state and local governments as well as private profitable ventures.”

Kebbe said that arrangements were on top gear for the primary schools home grown feeding programme.

”Under the programme, the Federal Government will feed primary one to three pupils, while the state governments will feed primary four to six pupils.

”The programme will take off anytime in the first quarter of 2017 and it will certainly boost pupils’ enrollment, retention and completion,” the focal person added.

Kebbe said that the office was currently compiling the list of the state’s beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s monthly stipends of N5, 000.

“We are currently compiling a social register of all the vulnerable groups like orphans, widows and other indigents.

”We are commending Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for establishing the coordination office, staffing and furnishing it.”

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

