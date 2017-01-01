N-Power :  FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries

The Federal Government has begun the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for participants of the N-Power scheme, a programme aimed at job creation by the FG.

The N-Power programme is a scheme by the federal government aimed at employing the teeming and massive numbers of unemployed Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, revealed this to news men on Friday, commenting that ``all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment. `some beneficiaries will receive their first stipends today -December 30.’’

He said the process of payment would continue after the New Year Public holiday, and urged beneficiaries of subsequent batch to take the training seriously.

“Already, close to 50% of the 200,000 unemployed graduates selected in the first batch of N-Power job program have now been verified and being processed for December stipends' payment.

“This process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the New Year public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January.

“N-Power Volunteer Corps members are encouraged to take their virtual training seriously over this period,’’ Mr Akande said.