Home > Local >

N-Power :  FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries

N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries

The N-Power programme is a scheme by the federal government aimed at employing the teeming and massive numbers of unemployed Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
N-Power play

N-Power initiative of the Federal Government aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

(N-Power)

Erhahon APC spokesman suspended in Edo
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
Buhari, Osinbajo Presidency to spend N100m on Villa's kitchen and catering equipment
Buhari 'My plans for Nigerians in 2017' - President
Jibrin to Dogara "Return the $600,000 you collected from James Ibori"
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]

The Federal Government has begun the payment of the N30, 000 monthly stipends for participants of the N-Power scheme, a programme aimed at job creation by the FG.

The N-Power programme is a scheme by the federal government aimed at employing the teeming and massive numbers of unemployed Nigerian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country.

Mr Laolu Akande, the  Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, revealed this to news men on Friday, commenting that ``all successfully verified beneficiaries who have provided bank accounts are being processed for payment. `some beneficiaries will receive their first stipends today -December 30.’’

He said the process of payment would continue after the New Year Public holiday, and urged beneficiaries of subsequent batch to take the training seriously.

Already, close to 50% of the 200,000 unemployed graduates selected in the first batch of N-Power job program have now been verified and being processed for December stipends' payment.

This process will continue and some will receive their stipends after the New Year public holiday, starting from Tuesday, 3rd of January.

N-Power Volunteer Corps members are encouraged to take their virtual training seriously over this period,’’ Mr Akande said.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
2 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis...bullet
3 Buhari President reportedly sacks EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magubullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari, Osinbajo Presidency to spend N100m on Villa's kitchen and catering equipment
APC
Erhahon APC spokesman suspended in Edo