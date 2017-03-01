In Oyo N-Power beneficiaries protest non-payment of stipends

The beneficiaries also told newsmen that the Oyo state government has been owing them since December 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
N-Power play

N-Power initiative of the Federal Government aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

(N-Power)

Osinbajo Acting President presides over FEC meeting [PHOTOS]
Saraki ‘NASS not against FG’s Social Intervention Fund,’ Senate President says
Walter Onnoghen Senate screens acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
Saraki Senate President congratulates Onnoghen on confirmation as CJN
Boko Haram FG procures military equipment from Russia to wipe out terrorists
Justice Onnoghen 5 Things you should know about Nigeria's new CJN
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence Minister, service chiefs brief Osinbajo on security, pledge loyalty to Buhari

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s job creation initiative known as N-power have protested over the non-payment of their stipends in Oyo state.

According to Daily Post, the beneficiaries claim that they have been cleared, adding that their salaries have still not been paid.

They also told newsmen that the government has been owing them since December 2016.

The spokesman of the group, Kehinde Omolola from Akinyele Local Government said all efforts to meet the head of N-Power in Oyo state has roved abortive.

She said “I am one of the beneficiaries of NPower, we have not been paid, they did not tell us anything, they have been pushing us around, we have gone to the secretariat to complain; we have been to NOA, SUBEB, Ministry of Education and Women Affairs, they did not tell us anyone that is in charge.”

However, an official of the state’s Poverty Alleviation department said “Some of them have changed their names due to marriage, if the information is different from the account details supplied, will you pay? Some of them, their documents are not complete, so tell them.

“Please everybody should leave here. Vacate this premises.”

He also revealed that the Oyo state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya is the person who heads the N-Power initiative.

ALSO READ: Why Acting President has been better than his boss, Buhari

The Presidency recently revealed that another set of 350,000 graduates will be enrolled in the N-Power scheme.

Image
  • From left: Ezinwa Okoroafor, General Counsel, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer; and Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Hanspeter Ackermann, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Uche Orji, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA; and Bisi Makoju, Financial Controller, at the presentation of the Third Quarter of 2016 and 2017 Outlook of the NSIA, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Director-General, National Agricultural Seeds Council, Dr Philip Ojo (R), with the Team Leader, African Union Commission, Mr Ernest Ruzindaza, during a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Firm Steps Dance Group performing at a workshop on National Agriculture Investment Plan (NAIP), Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Cultural dancers from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau perform during a cultural festival in Jos on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Ministers praying before the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff to the President, Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Issac Adewole; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; and Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From Left: Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ade Ikpaye; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday(22/02/17 
  • From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Bwari; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the P residential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R) briefing Newsmen on International Donor Conference on Lake Chad coming up in Oslo, Norway, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17). With him are: Director, Minister’s office, Mr Nicholas Ella and Director, European Affairs, Amb. Baba Garba 
  • Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (L) immunising a baby during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17). 
  • A cross-section of mothers with their Babies during the Inauguration of Maternal New Born and Child Health Week at Liman Katagum, Bauchi State on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Wife of the Chief of Army Staff , Hajiya Umma-Kaltum Buratai presenting trade tools to a beneficiary at the Graduation Ceremony of the 2250 IDPs trained by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) under it's empowerment scheme in Maiduguri on Wednesday (22/ 2/17). With her is the wife of the GOC 7Div. Nigerian Army, Mrs Appolonia Ezugwu 
  • From left: Wife of GOC, RCCG Worldwide, Mrs Folu Adeboye; National President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Shoda; Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun ; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Deputy Governor of Lago, Dr Oluranti Adebule; Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajomibi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development 
  • From left: Accountant General of the Federation Mr Ahmed Idris; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mr Tor Uja and Director General, Budget Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, at the 2017 Budget Defence Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs at the National Assembly, in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17 
  • Acting President Yemi Osibanjo (7TH R) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Lawal (6TH R), Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari (8TH R) Out-Going Minister of Environment /UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed (M) with other members of the Federal Executive Council after the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From Left: Ministers of Budget and National Planing and Power, Works and Housing, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Mr Babatunde Fashola respectively escorting their Out-Going colleague, Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed after the Federal Executive Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and the Acting Chairman, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, during the Inauguration of the South-West Project of Nigerian Women Against Corruption Initiative by the EFCC on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • An alleged fake Medical Doctor, being arraigned before Mpape Magistrate Court for threat to life and criminal defamation in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • From left: Country Director, ActionAid, Ojobo Ode-Atuluku; National Coordinator, Protest to Power Movement, Mr Jaye Gaskia and Acting President, Sierra-Leone Labour Congress, Jennings Wright, at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Cross section of participants at the West African Summit on Tax Treaties in Abuja on Wednesday (22/2/17) 
  • Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire (M); Director of Hospital Management, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Wapada Balami (4th, L); partners and stakeholders, after a news conference on the Federal government’s preparedness for the planned temporary closure of Abuja Airport and provision of consolidated Emergency Medical Service for the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, in Abuja on on Wednesday (22/2/17) 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He is a creative thinker and change agent, passionate about God, public relations and new media. Creates exciting branded entertainment concepts. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
3 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet

Local

Director General DSS ALHAJI Lawal Daura (left); National Securkty Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) (2nd left); DCG, Civil Defence, Mr. MS Mohammed (3rd left); the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Lawal (2nd right), and the Defemce Miniater, Mr. Mohammed Dan Ali after the Security Meeting with the Ag President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence Minister, service chiefs brief Osinbajo on security, pledge loyalty to Buhari
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Justice Onnoghen 5 Things you should know about Nigeria's new CJN
The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau, admits killing the group's spokesman
Boko Haram FG procures military equipment from Russia to wipe out terrorists
Governor Nyesom Wike
Wike Governor alleges that FG has neglected Rivers state