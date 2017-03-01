Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s job creation initiative known as N-power have protested over the non-payment of their stipends in Oyo state.

According to Daily Post, the beneficiaries claim that they have been cleared, adding that their salaries have still not been paid.

They also told newsmen that the government has been owing them since December 2016.

The spokesman of the group, Kehinde Omolola from Akinyele Local Government said all efforts to meet the head of N-Power in Oyo state has roved abortive.

She said “I am one of the beneficiaries of NPower, we have not been paid, they did not tell us anything, they have been pushing us around, we have gone to the secretariat to complain; we have been to NOA, SUBEB, Ministry of Education and Women Affairs, they did not tell us anyone that is in charge.”

However, an official of the state’s Poverty Alleviation department said “Some of them have changed their names due to marriage, if the information is different from the account details supplied, will you pay? Some of them, their documents are not complete, so tell them.

“Please everybody should leave here. Vacate this premises.”

He also revealed that the Oyo state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya is the person who heads the N-Power initiative.

The Presidency recently revealed that another set of 350,000 graduates will be enrolled in the N-Power scheme.