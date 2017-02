The Katsina Emirate Council on Saturday announced the of death of Hajia Aminatu Mai Babban Daki, mother of the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

Aminatu died on Saturday in Katsina, after a protracted illness.

Her death was announced by Alhaji Bello Mamman, Secretary, Katsina Emirate Council.

“She is survived by nine children, including the Emir, and will be buried on Sunday in Katsina,” he said.