Muhammadu Buhari NGO drums support for president, empowerment of poor

The Modibbo Haruna Buhari Charity Organisation (BCO), an NGO, has appealed to wealthy Nigerians to empower the poor with skills and money so as to tackle poverty and crime in the society.

Mr Suleiman Modibbo-Masaka, the National Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT) of the organisation, made the appeal on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that poverty would be tackled in the society when wealthy individuals complement government efforts by extending hands of friendship and love to the poor by assisting them with different skills and money to start businesses of their own.

Modibbo-Masaka also appealed to Biafra agitators and Niger Delta avengers to join hands and give their maximum support to the present administration, assuring that President Muhammadu Buhari would not fail Nigerians.

“Empowering the poor would not only tackle poverty and crime but would also foster unity, peace in the society."

“God will also reward any one that assisted the poor positively,’’ the chairman said.

Besides, he advised Nigerians spreading false rumour on Buhari’s health to desist in the interest of peace, urging Nigerians to continue to pray for the good health of the president and other elected leaders.

“We are all aware that this organisation is formed with the aimed of promoting peace, unity and progress of our dear country, Nigeria, as well as to assist widows, orphans and the needy in the society as the name implies, and the organisation has been fulfilling its mandates."

“BCO is also assisting deserving and less privileged youths through the awards of scholarship and grant so as to improve the standard of education as well as to reduce the burden of school fees on their parents."

“Let me inform you that we have empowered different people with cash to start businesses of their own in which some of them today engaged in provision stores, frying akara, bread and tea, selling soft drinks and pure water, among others."

“We have provided all these intervention so as to tackle poverty in the society and to improve on the beneficiaries standard of living, hence the need for wealthy Nigerians to assist the poor for the betterment of the society,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, respect constituted authorities; avoid negative tendencies and support government at all levels in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.