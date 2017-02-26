Muhammad Sanusi II Emir of Kano urges Muslims to shun hatred

Sanusi said that Islam was not by show-off, but by its adherents having clear understanding and practise its tenets.

Osinbajo VP says FG is working on address current hardship

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has urged Muslims in the country to unite and eschew hatred.

The emir, who is also the National President General, Jama’at Faedat Tijjaninniya of Nigeria, gave the advice on Sunday in Ilorin at the inauguration of Ansarrudeen Attijanniyya, Kwara Chapter.

Sanusi, who was represented by the National Secretary-General of the society, Sayyidi Yahaya, said that Islam was not by show-off, but by its adherents having clear understanding and practise its tenets.

“Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, as our mission propagating peace, unity and togetherness,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the society was to become the most peaceful group in Nigeria and bring out the best of humanity in people.

The emir also urged members to integrate to move the society forward.

He said that Ansariddeen Attijaniyya was established in Kawlakh in 1960 by the late Shaykh Ibrahim Inyas.

Also speaking, the Chief Host and Grand Khlifat of Ansarrudeen Attijanniyya in the state, Fadilat Abubakar Yusuf-Akeyede, said the occasion was meant for members to familiarise with one another and chart a way forward.

In his lecture entitled: “Entrepreneurship for Youths,” Mukadam Abdulganiy Akorede, called on Muslim youths to prioritise skill-based education and unite to develop their societies and contribute to world development.

He also advised them to shun restiveness and other negative tendencies and embrace entrepreneurship, saying that they had role play toward development of their immediate society.

The lecturer also called on the youth to adhere to the dictate of Islam and restiveness and other shun negative tendencies.

In his remarks, the state Coordinator of Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, Alhaji Abulrafih Ayinla, said the inauguration of the Kwara branch, showed clear demonstration of love by members of the society.
Highlight at the inauguration was the presentation of the certificate of incorporation to the state coordinator.

