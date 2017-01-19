Muhammad Ndume I'm not nursing governorship ambition

He was reacting to rumours making the rounds in the state capital that he planned to take over from Gov. Kashim Shettima in 2019.

Former Senate Leader,  Muhammad Ndume, has said he was not nursing any ambition to become the governor of Borno in 2019.

Ndume, who is representing Borno South, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He was reacting to rumours making the rounds in the state capital that he planned to take over from Gov. Kashim Shettima in 2019.

He explained that his decision was based on the fact that he was getting old for the position.

Ndume said the governorship position required young personalities that were vibrant in nature.

“I personally feel that anybody approaching 60 years should not go and contest for governorship election.

“This is because governing a state in Nigeria requires somebody that is vibrant, strong, that can withstand the enormous pressure associated with the office,” he said.

The lawmaker said he was already 58 years old and will be about 60 years in 2019.

“I am 58 years old now, and by the time we will be leaving the senate I will be close to 60.

“I think that will be an old age for a governor of a state,” Ndume said.

He said that aside from the issue of age, governing a state required lots of responsibilities.

“I want to say without any fear of contradiction that I do not envy anybody aspiring and struggling to be the governor of Borno in 2019.

“So, I do not envy persons aspiring to be the governor, I do not have interest.’’

Ndume, however, said that if it was God`s wish for him to be the governor of the state, then he would have no objection.

