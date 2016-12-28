Mimiko :  Governor describes clash between Ogun and Ondo indigenes as embarrassing 

The Ondo state Governor said the matter needs to be resolved urgently to forestall loss of lives.
Governor Mimiko also told newsmen that the boundary dispute will be sorted out so peace can be restored.
He said “The government considered this unacceptable and therefore deemed it necessary to urgently integrate Atijere with her Ilaje kinsmen of Ilaje Local Government through the provision of good road network.”
According to reports, two border town communities engaged in a free for all fight following a disagreement over a piece of land.
