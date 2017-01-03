Mbaka Reverend needs to outgrow his childishness

Father Mbaka is moaning about not being able to see Buhari. 'Men of God' should behave better

  Published:
Father Mbaka play

Rev. Fr. Mbaka

(Pulse)

Spiritual Director of the famed Enugu based Adoration Ministry, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, gets a lot of prophecies right--like the death of Sani Abacha, the loss of Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015  election and Nigeria's present precarious economic situation.

He's a revered straight-talker who is never scared of speaking truth to power. Exactly what a nation this broken needs.

But Mbaka is also an attention seeker who needs to be told when to stop or when to draw the line between the Church and the State.

“We cannot reach Buhari for advice because of the kind of people around him,” Mbaka lamented.

Father Mbaka (L) and Pres. Mohammadu Buhari (R) play Fr Mbaka and Pres Buhari (Dailypost)

 

Part of Mbaka's grouse with former President Goodluck Jonathan was also that he couldn't reach the latter when he wanted to.

It is true that as President, Muhammadu Buhari has surrounded himself with all kinds of funny characters who have made accessing him such a difficult chore.

ALSO READ: Mbaka exposes alleged plot to kill Buhari [VIDEO]

But clerics should concern themselves with the flock instead of feeling snubbed because they can't visit a President or have lunch with a sitting President when they so desire.

Mbaka's other admonition to President Buhari is however worth a second look. “Though the president is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes. There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

Exactly. That's more like it.

Pastors and Reverends should rather concern themselves with painting the true socio-economic picture of the country to the President and all men and women in power, from the pulpit.

That's a more effective way of influencing leadership decisions than seeking for private audiences with persons in the corridors of power.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka play Fr Ejike Mbaka (YouTube)

 

Over the years, Presidents have become victims of their quest to seek validation from clergymen who command large audiences and following; and who are able to influence the decision making process of individual members of those audiences.

Men of God and Islamic clerics are arguably the biggest influencers in deeply religious Nigeria. These days, they possess the powers to swing elections one way or the other. That's an enormous amount of power to have and wield.

ALSO READ: “Send Mbaka to Sambisa” says Abati

It is little wonder that when they aren't granted the audience they seek, their egos suddenly become badly bruised.

Mbaka was a big Buhari fan shortly before the 2015 presidential contest. He's met with Buhari at the Villa before and he must feel he should be allowed access to the Villa and the President whenever he so desires.

Father Ejike Mbaka is widely respected for his teachings and prophetic utterances. He should stick to those. Let the President's packed schedule decide when the good Rev has access to the nation's number one citizen or not.

Telling the world he has no access to President Buhari and feeling slighted, was rather petulant and uncalled for from Fr. Mbaka.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas actually believes that Nigeria is a great country if poor leadership magically disappears. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

