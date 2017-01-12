Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Arch-Bishop of Sokoto has said that unless the federal government separates politics from religion, Nigeria's existence as a country may be uncertain.

Kukah while speaking in Abuja at the launch of the book "Religion and the Making of Nigeria" on Thursday, January 12, 2016, said the current crisis in Nigeria has made him unsure of the future of Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah who described himself as an "incurable optimist" decried the inability of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to deliver on its promises.

The cleric urged the federal government to separate religion from politics, criminality and economics as way of finding lasting solutions to the unending crisis in Nigeria

"As a Nigerian and a citizen, I have always been an incurable optimist. But I have never been as unsure about the future of this country [Nigeria] as I am now," Kukah said disspirittedly.

"People say they are killing for religion, but intentions are not enough. As it is, we may never be able to prosecute anybody because we have not been able to separate criminality from religion.

"In Nigeria, we have a feeling that somehow, people can genuinely kill in the name of religion.

Kukah advised the federal government to make laws binding on all citizens and not a selected few.

"I think that unless Nigeria as a country is prepared to make laws and ensure that all citizens live by same and be answerable by the same law, what we are witnessing is a symptom, not the disease. The creeping inequalities, the inability of this system to deliver has made us uncomfortable.

"The point, therefore, is not for us to keep praying. Should religion lead to the unmaking of Nigeria? The answer is 'No'. But the government of Nigeria should separate religion from politics and economics and let everybody make his claims."

The 336-paged book by Olufemi Vaughan examines how Christian, Muslim and indigenous structures have provided the essential social and ideological frameworks for the construction of modern Nigerian state and society.