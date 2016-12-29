MASSOB :  ‘Only achievement of Biafra can bring peace to Nigeria,’ Group says

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that only the achievement of Biafra can bring peace to Nigeria.

The comment was made by MASSOB leader in the Ebonyi South zone, Sunday Ezaka via a statement.

The statement reads:

“The entire members of BIM/ Massob in Ebonyi South zone, Ebonyi State supports Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of MASSOB (BIM) and Chief MASSOB /BIM leader, S.O Chukwu, for their vision for the Igbo and Biafran nation. They have done marvelously well more than any other group in the country.”

“Today, Biafra has come to be a reality and very soon, it will be open and clear to everybody. The only thing that will bring peace to Nigeria and Biafra is for the Federal Government to stop opposing the full existence of the Biafran nation.

“If Biafra stays on its own, it will help a lot. We have all the mineral resources and endowment that will help us develop and be independent for life. It will bring peace as Biafra will develop without bounds.

“The Federal Government is not helping matters and we blame them for the death of our members since the agitation began in the country. We sincerely thank the Ejele-Ndi Igbo, Eze Igbo Gburu Gburu, Chief Uwazuruike, for job well done for the Biafran people.”

ALSO READ: IPOB says its mandate is from God

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier told Biafra agitators to forget about the agitation.