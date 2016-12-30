MASSOB :  Group urges Donald Trump to rescue Biafrans from Buhari

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged US President elect, Donald Trump to come to its rescue.

The group said further that Trump must save all Biafrans from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Biafrans are being killed and detained without cause by the Nigerian government. Biafrans have become an endangered species in Nigeria,” MASSOB Leader for Abia South Zone, Okporie Nkama said in Abia.

“Now, you have been commissioned with a sacred assignment to ensure that the people are free from slavery, intimidation, mass killings and wicked policies against Biafrans by the Nigerian government.

“You must rise to the occasion. Remember our non- violence strategy; we will certainly gain independence through nonviolence. Biafrans are encouraged by the support we are getting from the international community.

“We urge United States President elect, Donald Trump, to come to the aid of Biafrans as soon as he is sworn in. Biafrans are at the risk of extermination under the hammer of the Nigerian government. It is an appeal to Trump and the international community not to leave us to die under Buhari,” he added according to Vanguard.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2017.