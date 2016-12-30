Home > Local >

MASSOB :  Group urges Donald Trump to rescue Biafrans from Buhari

MASSOB Group urges Donald Trump to rescue Biafrans from Buhari

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged US President elect, Donald Trump to come to its rescue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra play

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

(Sun Newspapers)

Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugu
MASSOB Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
Operation Python Dance Apprehension over exercise unnecessary — Army
Buhari President shuns South-East security summit
Buhari ‘President has declared war on Igbos,’ MASSOB says
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader says FG wants to import Ghanaians to testify against him
MASSOB ‘Only achievement of Biafra can bring peace to Nigeria,’ Group says

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged US President elect, Donald Trump to come to its rescue.

The group said further that Trump must save all Biafrans from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Biafrans are being killed and detained without cause by the Nigerian government. Biafrans have become an endangered species in Nigeria,” MASSOB Leader for Abia South Zone, Okporie Nkama said in Abia.

“Now, you have been commissioned with a sacred assignment to ensure that the people are free from slavery, intimidation, mass killings and wicked policies against Biafrans by the Nigerian government.

“You must rise to the occasion. Remember our non- violence strategy; we will certainly gain independence through nonviolence. Biafrans are encouraged by the support we are getting from the international community.

“We urge United States President elect, Donald Trump, to come to the aid of Biafrans as soon as he is sworn in. Biafrans are at the risk of extermination under the hammer of the Nigerian government. It is an appeal to Trump and the international community not to leave us to die under Buhari,” he added according to Vanguard.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2017.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Buhari President is no longer in charge of the government – Opadokunbullet

Local

Governor Abiola Ajimobi
In Oyo 2017 budget to focus on Internally Generated Revenue - Ajimobi
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says
Boko Haram leader Shekau
Shekau 3 scary things Boko Haram leader said in new video
President Buhari and Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Attorney General queries SGF over alleged N200M fraud