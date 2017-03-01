MASSOB Group says Igbo leaders are political slaves

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that Igbo leaders in Nigeria are political slaves.

The group also said that no Igbo man or woman can become Nigeria’s president in the near future.

The comments were contained in a statement released by MASSOB spokesman, Uchenna Madu on February 28.

The statement reads:

“The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared that onye Igbo may not be president of Nigeria again because Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria. Even 2019 and 2023 will come and go, Igbo man will not be president of Nigeria.”

“We insist on Biafra actualization and restoration through nonviolence, not Igbo presidency. The way Nigeria is structured politically, it will be very hard for Igbo man to be president of Nigeria. The structuring almost reduced Ndigbo to a minority tribe in Nigeria but history has always proved that Ndigbo are the largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

“Even though five states were accorded to Ndigbo in Nigeria, we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state. In all the nations of the world, Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality, even during the yuletide, all the states in Nigeria became temporal deserts and inhabitable because Ndigbo, that make every state thick, have returned to their native hometowns.

“Even with our population and handshake with some geopolitical zones, it will be hard for onye Igbo to be Nigerian president because there is a grand consensus plot against Ndigbo in Nigeria. The only factor that will force Nigeria to cede the Nigerian presidency to Ndigbo is the total support of Biafra actualization struggle because that’s the only working panacea that attract regional interest to the presidency.”

Meanwhile, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Charles Soludo and prominent economist, Pat Utomi have called on the government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from prison.

Utomi and Soludo made the call on February 28 during a visit to the Kuje prison where Kanu is being held.

The IPOB leader was arrested in October 2015 and is facing charges of treason.