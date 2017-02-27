Mass Wedding Ganduje tasks newly wedded couples on peaceful co-existence

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Sunday urged the 1,520 couples who benefitted from the state government’s mass wedding to live in peace with one another for the union to last long.

The governor made the call at a reception organised for the couples after the wedding which held in four Juma’at Mosques in Kano metropolis and at the headquarters of the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the decision to conduct medical test on the prospective couples in the sponsored mass wedding, was meant to ascertain their genuine health status.

“We decided to conduct the medical test because it was the best way to engender trust in the minds of the couples."

“The screening conducted had been a success story as none of the couples was found to be carrying disease that will disqualify him from benefitting from the government laudable gesture,” Ganduje said.

He noted that joining the couples in suspicious circumstances would make them distrust each other which might end up destroying the relation.

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, a renowned Islamic Scholar in Kano and Commander-General of the State Hisbah board, reminded the couples of the need to imbibe the fear of Allah in dealing with their marriage partners.

He said that they would be made to account for what they did in the hereafter.

“The mass wedding was consummated on the high expectation and commitment that it will last for eternity.’’

He said that Islam forbids beating or abusing marriage partner on the premise that the conjugal union was consummated to instill happiness, love and mutual trust in the minds of each other.

Also speaking, Shiekh Nasir Adam, the Chief Imam of Shiekh Ahamadu Tijjani Jumuat Mosque, called on the couples to imbibe the spirit of fairness as ordained by Islam.

“In Islam nothing is ambiguous on how a husband and wife should live together devoid of unnecessary vendetta,”he said.

NAN reports that similar reception was also held for the brides by the Governor’s wife, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje.