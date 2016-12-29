Home > Local >

Martins Azubuike :  Plot to remove Abia speaker thickens

Martins Azubuike Plot to remove Abia speaker thickens

Barring any last minute change, Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike may lose his seat this morning as members have concluded plans to impeach him.

A source close to the lawmakers said but for two, other members have signed an impeachment notice to remove Azubuike from office.

The source disclosed that members who signed the impeachment notice cut across the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the assembly.

Daily Sun reported that the idea to remove the speaker, which was said to have received the blessings of top government officials and some chieftains of the ruling party in the state was to pave way for the son of a former governor of the state to become speaker, in line with a pre-election agreement.

It was discovered that the latest impeachment plot would be the fifth time Azubuike, who is serving his third term in the House and represents the Isiala Ngwa North state constituency, would be threatened with impeachment.

However, other names said to be on the line to replace Azubuike, in the event that that of the son of the former governor does not sail through are Chikwendu Kalu (Isiala Ngwa South) and Kennedy Njoku (Osisioma Ngwa North).

When contacted, Azubuike’s Chief Press Secretary, Clinton Uba said contrary to the dummy being pushed out, his boss has not committed any impeachable offense.

“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity”.

“The Sixth Assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition”.

“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the House and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self,” as reported by Daily Sun.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

