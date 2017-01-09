Makarfi Acting PDP Chairman in court over land dispute

Sen Ahmed Makarfi, Acting PDP National Chairman, on Monday dragged one Alhaji Isa Abdullahi and 21 others of Kada-Kada village in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State to an Upper Sharia Court I in Zaria over alleged trespass.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that counsel to the plaintiff, Ahmad Yunus-Abdullahi, filed the case through a direct complaint.

Presenting the case before the court on Monday, Yunus-Abdullahi, said his client was in court to seek justice over what he described as a trespass.

He alleged that the defendants trespassed into a farmland located at Kada-Kada village, which he claimed belonged to him.

However, counsel to defendants, Ahmad Haruna-Danmaigauta, said that the defendants were deceived that it was the Kaduna State Government that purchased the land from them.

According to him, over 50 people are cultivating the land in question annually.

He insisted that the presence of the complainant in court was absolutely necessary.

Haruna-Danmaigauta said that Section 162 of the Sharia Criminal Procedure Code of Kaduna State averred that a case would not be entertained in the absence of the plaintiff.

“In view of this, there is every need for Sen. Makarfi to be in court because his presence is absolutely necessary.’’

Counsel to Makarfi argued that his client would not be able to be in court because of his tight schedules, but that he had a representation.

The Presiding Judge, Mustapha Umar, adjourned the case till February 5, 2017 to rule on the matter.