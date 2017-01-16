Maiduguri Bomb Blast How 7-year-old bomber killed professor, others in university explosion

One of the suicide bombers who carried out an attack on the University of Maiduguri on Monday, January 16, was a seven-year-old boy, reports say.

The young boy is said to have detonated his bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the university killing a professor and four others.

15 other people were said to have been injured after the explosions which occurred at Gates 1 and 5 of the institution.

“At about 5:45 a.m. a mobile police officer who is on duty sighted a suicide bomber who was trying to scale the fence at Gate Five of the university,” Commissioner of Police in Borno, Damian Chukwu told journalists.

“The second suicide bomber, a seven year-old detonated the second explosive at the senior staff quarters mosque in the university where a professor, and four persons were killed and 15 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital,” he added.

The late professor has been identified as the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University, Aliyu Usman Mani.