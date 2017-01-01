Home > Local >

Magu :  Report of EFCC Chairman's removal is uncertain - Attorney General

Magu Report of EFCC Chairman's removal is uncertain - Attorney General

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated that the FG is yet to make a decision on Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu play

Ibrahim Magu

(Maritime First Newspaper)

While speaking in a telephone interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice,  Abubakar Malami has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has not made any decision on the issue of Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) whose appointment was rejected by the House of Senate.

Quoting the learned Minister of Justice, “No position was officially taken by the government over that matter. That is one. Also, no report has been submitted to the Presidency from the office of the AGF over that matter.”

In the same vein, Mr. Garba Sheu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity has also dispensed with the information that has been circulating that Ibrahim Magu has been sacked by the Presidency.

Sheu tweeted that “No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”

 “The report of his (Magu’s) removal is, therefore, speculative and preemptive.” He added.

It should be recalled that on Saturday, December 31, the President was alleged to have sacked the acting EFCC Chairman, and ordered his redeployment back to the police force.

This was of course, after the Senate rejected Ibrahim Magu’s appointment as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC following corruption allegations which he was charged with by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Written by Misthura Otubu

