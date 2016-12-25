Magu :  EFCC boss responds to Attorney-General's query on corruption allegation

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has responded to a query given to him by the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, Punch reports.

Malami had on Wednesday, December 21, given Magu 48 hours to respond to the allegations of corruption leveled against him.

"The query was dated December 19 and delivered to Magu on the same date," a source told the newspaper.

"It was stated in the query that he must respond within 48 hours."

ALSO READ: 5 things Buhari can do with rejected EFCC Chairman, Magu

Magu's reply is however not yet known.