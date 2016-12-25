Magu :  EFCC boss responds to Attorney-General's query on corruption allegation

Malami had given Magu 48 hours to respond to the allegations of corruption leveled against him.
Malami had on Wednesday, December 21, given Magu 48 hours to respond to the allegations of corruption leveled against him.
"The query was dated December 19 and delivered to Magu on the same date," a source told the newspaper.
"It was stated in the query that he must respond within 48 hours."
ALSO READ: 5 things Buhari can do with rejected EFCC Chairman, Magu
Magu's reply is however not yet known.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.