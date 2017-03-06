Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged secret love life

Apostle Suleiman and Otobo, according to her lawyers, met in September 2016, when she visited Nigeria from her base in Canada.

A Canadian based Nigerian, Stephanie Otobo has claimed she had a secret affair with the founder of the Auchi-based Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

According to some legal documents filed on behalf of Stephanie by Festus Keyamo chambers, the alleged lover claimed to have been dumped by Apostle Suleiman after he promised her marriage.

Stephanie, an Ontario based musician, alleged further that the preacher is using the Nigerian police to silence her and has since been remanded at the Federal Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon.

They began a relationship, with Apostle Suleiman telling her that he had divorced his wife and wanted more male children.

Apostle Suleiman made a marriage proposal to Miss Otobo, which she accepted. This was allegedly followed by a formal introduction of Apostle Suleiman to the Otobo clan in Delta State.

The pastor’s alleged desire to have more male children, according to the document from Festus Keyamo's chambers, made him demand Stephanie should get pregnant.

After getting pregnant, Apostle Suleman allegedly insisted on Stephanie aborting the pregnancy land gave her a concoction, which made her bleed profusely.

The singer alleged further that she was subsequently abandoned by the preacher who also called off the marriage proposal.

Stephanie alleged further that she proceeded to Warri, where she met another pastor and had told him her story. She said, her naive move- which was recorded- was used by the pastor to extort money from Apostle Suleiman.

Stephanie, through her lawyers, is demanding to be paid the sum of N500million as damages for abandoning her and not honouring his promise to marry her.

The singer also warned that she plans to release their naked pictures together, raunchy text messages, bank statements, and other implicating items should the preacher deny their affiar.

ALSO READ: Angela Okorie calls on Christians to support Apostle Suleiman

In January 2017, Apostle Suleiman was in the news for escaping an attempt to be arrested by the DSS after he reportedly incited his followers on reprisal attack on Fulani herdsmen.

Suleiman's escape was made possible by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who whisked him out of his hotel in Ado Ekiti.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

