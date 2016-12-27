Lai Mohammed :  ‘The worst of Boko Haram is over,’ Minister says

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the worst of the Boko Haram insurgency is over.

Mohammed also urged Nigerians to be on the watch for fleeing terrorists saying that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.”

He made the comments via a statement released on Monday, December 26.

The statement reads:

“We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers. Nigerians should also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities.

“It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror. There should be no panic because the worst is over.”

The Nigerian Army, on Friday, December 23, took control of Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram’s notorious stronghold, leading to jubilation across the country.