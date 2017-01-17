Chibok Girls Lai Mohammed says negotiations to free girls ongoing

Mohammed said that the success recorded by the military in the theatre of war was helping the negotiation.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed - Minister of information and culture play

Lai Mohammed - Minister of information and culture

(Guardian)

Oby Ezekwesili ‘Army has not captured Sambisa Forest,’ Ex-minister says
In Sambisa Ministers, BBOG search for missing Chibok Girls
Boko Haram NAF flew 6773 hours in 2016 to conquer terrorists
Oby Ezekwesili, BBOG Why going to Sambisa was right decision
Oby Ezekwesili Ex-minister, BBOG members head to Sambisa Forest [PHOTOS]
Chibok Girls FG meets BBOG's fresh conditions to join trip to sambisa forest
Chibok Girls FG rejects BBOG conditions for joining students' search mission
Chibok Girls FG wants BBOG, 2 ministers to visit Sambisa Forest [PHOTOS]
Oby Ezekwesili FG invites BBOG campaigner to Sambisa
Buhari President refuses to tell Malala his plan to rescue remaining Chibok girls

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday reassured that the negotiations for the release of other Chibok girls in captivity were on-going.

The minister disclosed this at the Air Force Base in Yola in a briefing to conclude a day and night rounds of search sortie of the missing girls to Sambisa.

Mohammed; the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Alli (rtd); the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili; as well as selected local and foreign journalists participated in the search mission.

Mohammed said that the success recorded by the military in the theatre of war was helping the negotiation because of the carrot and stick approach of government to ending insurgency.

He recalled that a meeting was recently held which was a near success and added that the government would not rest on its oars in ensuring a safe return of all the missing girls and others in captivity.

The negotiations are still on, but unfortunately unlike the search operations, we cannot take you along to the negotiation table.

“I want to assure you that these negotiations are going on but they are very complicated and delicate and shift from time to time,’’ he said.

Lai Mohammed The minister commended the military for the victories recorded in various operations at decimating the insurgents particularly in Sambisa.

He noted that the capture of Camp Zairo in Sambisa, which is the headquarters and stronghold of the insurgent was very crucial to defeating the terrorists.

The minister stressed that the proportion of the camp to the size of the forest notwithstanding, ”the capture is a big victory for the military “Camp Zairo might occupy probably one kilometre out of 60,000 kilometres expanse of Sambisa, but it is so crucial to us in this war.

“It is like imagining that there is a war and the Villa is captured. That is the essence of camp zairo.

“It is not the extent of physical expanse but that we struck at the very heart of insurgency and it does not mean the end of the campaign in Sambisa forest,’’ he said.

Mohammed commended the Air Force for their professionalism and for deployment of modern technology in their operations.

The minister also commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar for initiating the search mission.

He added that it served its objective of participating and better understanding of the efforts of the military in fighting insurgency.

Speaking on casualty figure of his men, Abubakar said they were very lucky in terms of suffering casualties on their air operations.

First and foremost, the enemy does not have air assets and we take training very seriously. We do everything possible to ensure capacity development of our pilots and we make judicious use of the personnel that are on ground,’’ he said.

He thanked the minister, the BBOG delegation, the journalists and others that participated in the exercise.

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Sothern Kaduna Killings Reps summon service chiefs
Maikanti Baru
Osinbajo Pipeline reportedly set ablaze in Delta hours after VP's visit
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Boko Haram Army offers N500K reward for information on suicide bombers
Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima
Shettima Gov orders hospitals to give emergency response to victims of accidental bombings