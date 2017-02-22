Lai Mohammed Minister says fake news is worse than Boko Haram

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that fake news poses more of a threat to Nigeria than the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to Mohammed, fake news, which is spread majorly by social media, “is so serious that it threatened to break the country rapidly even more than insurgency.”

He made the comments on Monday, February 20, during the seventh edition of the national security seminar in Abuja.

“We must pay adequate attention to communication strategy and have our people who will be very active also on the social media,” he said.

“It is a front that has been largely neglected which we must now pay special and adequate attention to.

“Regrettably, fake news is circulated worldwide through the means of the social media and it travels faster.

“Only recently, we had to refute the fake news that Nigeria today is the most difficult place for Christians to live. There was also the fake report that the armed forces of Nigeria armed the Fulani herdsmen and instigated them to carry out attacks.

“All these news are unfounded, fake and has the capacity to set one religion or group against the other,” he added.

Mohammed also urged Nigeria’s armed forces to give special attention to their communication strategy in order to consolidate on the “defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents.”