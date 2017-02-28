Lagos ports 22 ships laden with petrol, food items, to arrive

Twenty one ships laden with petrol, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 28 to March 12.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that four of the expected ships would berth with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 17 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, bulk sugar, steel products, ethanol, empty containers and containers laden with goods.

The document noted that five ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.

NAN reports that 18 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, containers, yellow maize, steel products, bulk fertiliser, gypsum, soya bean, diesel, containers and petrol.