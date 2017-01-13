Kemi Adeosun What was going through Minister's mind in this photo?

Kemi Adeosun's picture is meme material, let's not even lie. So, let's do this

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun watches Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos play

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun watches Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos

(Twitter)

Ok, let's get this out of the way as quickly as possible..just because you asked.

We owe the inspiration for this post to Twitter user, Feyi Fawehinmi @DoubleEph.

You see, when APC leaders met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, January 12, 2017, they left us all with quite an impression and plenty of photos, but this one stood out.

 

Ever the witty and controversial Tweep, @DoubleEph left us with this gem of a caption:

"Ehen, you people are going to continue talking as if I'm not here abi? You will come to FAAC"--Kemi Adeosun.

For the uninitiated, FAAC is the acronym for Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

You know all those monthly meetings where Governors or their finance commissioners attend in Abuja? Those meetings where money is shared to Governors monthly? Yeah, that one, that's FAAC.

As finance minister, Adeosun decides which State gets what, based on a pre-determined revenue sharing formula.

play Adeosun during national economic council meeting (Presidency)

 

So, while Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos were exchanging pleasantries and making small talk without her, @DoubleEph imagined Adeosun saying;

"Ehen, you people are going to continue talking as if I'm not here abi? You will come to FAAC".

You got it, yeah? Cool.

Trust us, we've seen pretty Adeosun smile on numerous occasions. We've seen her charm her audience during television appearances.

But the Adeosun who smiled and watched as two Southwest Governors bantered, has got to be up to something. There was something mischievous about that smile.

We guess.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. play Kemi Adeosun with another smile for you (Invest Advocate)

 

So, we are going with @DoubleEph here. We are very sorry.

For a finance minister to put out that smile during an economic recession, has got to mean something.

So, here's our possible list of what Adeosun was thinking behind that charming smile:

"Errr, you two think I can't hear you, right? Awon Gbeborun! Awon Tatafo".

Or...

"Don't worry, I wee tell Baba Bubu (Buhari) for you".

Or she was just thinking....

"You two look completely adorable. So proud of you. I'm glad that we belong to the same political camp."

Or maybe she was just about to say...

"Just look at Ibikunle..peppering them...just look at Ambode...this Lagos Governor is soooo fine".

play Adeosun shares a laugh with other cabinet members (Twitter)

 

Okay, we've run out of possible captions for this very 'adorable' photo.

What are your own captions? What do you think was going through Adeosun's mind at the moment the camera went off?

But you've got to agree: there was so much political power in that picture.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

