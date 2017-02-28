Justice Walter Onnoghen Senate to confirm Onnoghen as CJN on Wednesday

Until his nomination, Justice Onnoghen had been the most senior Justice in the Supreme Court, after the retirement of Justice Mohammed.

  • Published:
Justice Walter Onnoghen play

Justice Walter Onnoghen

(Punch)

Dino Melaye Lawmaker decries 'monumental corruption' in NNPC
Walter Onnoghen Acting CJN to know fate on Wednesday
Osinbajo VP forwards acting CJN’s name to Senate for confirmation
Walter Onnoghen Presidency to submit acting CJN’s name for confirmation soon
Walter Onnoghen, Buhari Here's why President hasn't sent acting CJN's name to senate
Buhari Saraki to read 2 letters from President as Senate resumes on February 21

The Senate will on Wednesday, March 1, confirm Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), The Nation reports.

The newspaper cited Senate President Bukola Saraki to have confirmed the development.

On Tuesday, February 21, the Senate had announced the receipt of a nomination letter from the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, asking the Senate to confirm Justice Onnoghen as the CJN.

Onnoghen was nominated following the retirement of former CJN, Justice Mahmoud Mohammed.

"Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria," the letter stated.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen urges journalists to uphold professional ethics

Until his nomination, Justice Onnoghen had been the most senior Justice in the Supreme Court, after the retirement of Justice Mohammed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesmanbullet
3 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet

Local

Former Governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam.
Gabriel Suswam Bid to bail ex-gov reportedly fails, DSS may hand him over to EFCC
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu Utomi, Soludo, others visit IPOB leader in prison
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari NCPC to pray for President's quick recovery in Jerusalem
Sultan of Sokoto
Sultan of Sokoto A stabilizing factor in Nigeria, says US Envoy