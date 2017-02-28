Justice Walter Onnoghen Senate to confirm Onnoghen as CJN on Wednesday

The Senate will on Wednesday, March 1, confirm Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), The Nation reports.

The newspaper cited Senate President Bukola Saraki to have confirmed the development.

On Tuesday, February 21, the Senate had announced the receipt of a nomination letter from the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, asking the Senate to confirm Justice Onnoghen as the CJN.

Onnoghen was nominated following the retirement of former CJN, Justice Mahmoud Mohammed.

"Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), I hereby notify you of the appointment of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria," the letter stated.

Until his nomination, Justice Onnoghen had been the most senior Justice in the Supreme Court, after the retirement of Justice Mohammed.