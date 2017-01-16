Adeniyi Ademola Judge reportedly ‘collected’ a BMW car worth N8.4M

A witness has alleged that Justice Ademola got a BMW car worth N8.4million and millions of Naira from a SAN.

Justice Ademola Adeniyi play

Justice Ademola Adeniyi

(Sunnewsonline)

Justice Ademola Judge, wife to be arraigned on December 13
Abubakar Malami I approved DSS raid on judges – AGF reveals
Judges' Arrest Justice Ademola says 15-count charge against him is a joke
Judges' Arrest NJC finally did the right thing by suspending 'corrupt' Justices
EFCC Agency criticises DSS’ handling of judges’ arrest
Judges' Arrest 7 Things you should know as Justice Ngwuta is arraigned

Embattled Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court reportedly got a BMW 320i brand worth N8.4 million from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

This was made known by Ifeoma Ofornagolu, a sales consultant, who is also one of the witnesses in the case against the Judge, who is accused of receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car to divert the course of justice.

Ofornagolu told the court that Ademola received the luxury car in the name of his son, Ademide Adeniyi.

In the charges against Ademola and his wife, Joe Agi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), allegedly gave Ademola and his wife over N130 million in exchange for favourable judgements.

Testifying in court on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the commencement of Ademola’s trial, Ofornagolu said Agi purchased the vehicle in a deal that began in December 2014 and was concluded on January 5, 2015.

She explained that while N8 million was the price of the BMW, N400, 000 was paid as VAT on the same vehicle.

I had a deal with Joe Agi; Ademide’s name came up after the sale of the car. Agi requested that it should be put into writing,” she said while fielding questions from Segun Jegede, the prosecution counsel.

“He said the invoice be put to him but the attention should be to Ademide,” Ofornagolu disclosed.

ALSO READ: Justice Adeniyi reportedly got N350M bribe over terrorism case

Hearing into the case has been adjourned to ‎January 17, 2017.

Justice Ademola is accused of receiving bribe in millions of naira and a luxury car to divert the course of justice.

His home was among those of the seven judges raided by the department of state services (DSS) on allegations of corruption in 2016.

