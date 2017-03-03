Jude Idimogu Groups invite Lagos lawmaker over defection to APC

N’digbo United and other groups in the lawmaker's constituency invited him for explanations over party defection

  • Published:
Hon. Jude Idimogu play

Hon. Jude Idimogu

A Lagos lawmaker, on Friday said the  N’digbo United and other groups in his constituency had invited him for explanations over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he would on Saturday honour the invitation to explain why he took the step.

NAN reports that Idimogu was among  six  lawmakers in the  House who won their elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  but defected to the ruling APC on Feb. 16.

Idimogu said: “The N’digbo United in my constituency and other Igbo groups have summoned me to appear before them tomorrow (Saturday) for questioning on my defection.

“The groups, which largely form the people that voted me to represent them in the House under the platform of PDP, would want me to explain why I took the step.

“I will be there because they are my people. I discussed with some of them before I took the step. All I did is in the interest of my constituents and nothing more.”

Idimogu said that he decided to leave the party because of the lingering leadership crisis in the PDP, the sterling performance of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and leadership style of the Speaker of House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

He said that such step had become necessary to safeguard his political future and the interest of the poor masses that voted for him to the House.

Aside Idimogu, others who defected to the APC are Mr Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin II), who was Minority Leader; Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), who was Minority Whip,  and Mr Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

The rest are Mr Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Mr Fatai Oluwa (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I).

With their defection, only two lawmakers in the 40-member Assembly still belong to the PDP.

