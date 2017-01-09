Jonathan Ex-President's prays for Nigeria in New Year message

The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has taken to his official Facebook page to share his New Year message with Nigerians.

Jonathan in the message prays for a nation an ordinary citizen can become somebody without connections. It reads: “My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth of this great nation to the end that we may achieve the Nigerian Dream: A nation where the child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody.”

He went further to pray for a nation where the circumstances of birth, tribe or religion would not be the determining factors of success rather, knowledge, talent and character.

“A nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect your upward mobility rather than the fact of your tribe, religion or birth. Such a Nigeria is possible if we all pitch in word, action and prayer which I am sure we will do.

“I wish all Nigerians a very Happy New Year 2017. On behalf of my family and I, I congratulate you for making it into the New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” He added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammad Buhari in his own New Year message to Nigerians said “In this New Year, I want to reassure all Nigerians that our defence and security forces are more than ever before ready to perform their constitutional role of protecting lives and property in the country; and we will surely overcome all other forms of security challenges.”

Furthermore, he added that “The year 2017 provides an opportunity for us to build on those aspects of our national life that unite us. We are courageous, hardworking, hospitable, steadfast and resilient people, even in the face of difficulties.

"These are the attributes that define us and have for years confounded the pessimists who do not believe in our continued existence as a united and indivisible nation. We are a remarkable nation that has succeeded in harnessing our multiple diversities for national development. We must continue to support and tolerate one another and live together as one.”

Written by Misthura Otubu