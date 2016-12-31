Home > Local >

Jibrin to Dogara :  "Return the $600,000 you collected from James Ibori"

Jibrin to Dogara "Return the $600,000 you collected from James Ibori"

Jibrin said Dogara collected the sum of $600,000 from James Ibori during his speakership campaign in 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Abdulmumin Jibrin play

House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Abdulmumin Jibrin

(Vanguard)

Pulse List 2016 10 Times the National Assembly failed Nigerians this year
Pulse List 2016 10 Biggest losers in Nigerian politics
Pulse List 2016 10 Most Controversial Politicians Of 2016
Jibrin Buhari should refuse to be blackmailed - Lawmaker
$15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC boss
Femi Gbajabiamila House Leader says Amendment of CCB Act is unconstitutional
Ibori Udaughan warns Ex-Governor's visitors to stop posting pictures of their visit on social media
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
James Ibori Ex-governor reacts to Senator Okpozo's death
Ibori ‘Ex-governor’s supporters are creating more problems for him,’ Uduaghan says

Abdulmumin Jibrin has accused Yakubu Dogara of collecting $600,000 from James Ibori, the former Delta state governor, during his speakership campaign in 2015.

This was contained in a statement made available to Pulse on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

"It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara  denied the fact that former Governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker by mobilizing members from Delta state and some from the the south south and south east zone to support him," Jibrin said.

"‪Since he has disown Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign‬. Iam sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash!"

Former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori play

Former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori

(The Union)

 

The Kano state lawmaker also accused Speaker Dogara of "spreading lies and propaganda" in the House of Representatives aimed at "watering down his popularity".

He said: "No such planted stories will deter me from this crusade and using every legal means to regain the mandate of my people. The Speaker and members of the axis of evil in the house whom I will name in due course should rather focus on responding to the mountain of allegations i have raised against them.

"This is 163 days after and no response to any of the allegations of budget fraud and corruption.

ALSO READ: 6 reasons Reps don’t need the 360 vehicles - Jibrin

"I remain very proud that despite the organized witch hunt against me using the institution of the house they have not been able to establish any offense that I have committed during the course of discharging my duties in the five years I have spent in the house.

"It is noteworthy that no member of the house has formally accused me of corruption or abuse of office as I have consistently done against the Speaker and others,"  Jibrin added.

The lawmaker revealed plans to establish an online platform that will serve as a central point to disseminate budget fraud and corruption acts and publish evidence, in addition to leading a "ruthless" anti-corruption campaign in 2017.

Image
  • Tekno receiving award at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
    Tekno picking up his third award for the night   
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
    Vanessa Mdee 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
    Vanessa Mdee 
  • Vanessa Mdee 
  • Vanessa Mdee 
  • Victoria Kimani 
  • Victoria Kimani 
  • Falz receiving his award   
  • Lil kesh 
  • Mr Eazi   
  • Mr Eazi picking up an award 
  • Tekno 
  • Tekno   
  • Simi 
  • Simi 
  • Wizkid 
  • Wizkid 
  • Patoranking 
  • Patoranking 
  • Wizkid picking up his award 
  • Wizkid picking up his award 
  • Olamide 
  • Olamide 
  • Adekunle Gold 
  • Banky W 
  • Toni Tones, Beverly Naya and OC Ukeje 
  • Mr Eazi 
  • Mr Eazi 
  • Falz 
  • Falz 
  • Darey Art Alade 
  • Do2tun 
  • Basketmouth 
  • Koker 
  • Koker 
  • VJ Adams and Moet Abebe 
  • VJ Adams and Moet Abebe 
  • Mai Atafo announcing a winner 
  • Vanessa Mdee 
  • Victoria Kimani 
  • Falz 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Tiwa Savage 
  • Lil kesh 
  • Lil kesh 
  • Lala Akindoju and OC Ukeje 
  • Simi 
  • Tekno picking his second award 
  • Tekno picking his second award 
  • Omowunmi Akinnifesi  
  • Adesua Etomi and Banky w 
  • Patoranking 
  • Patoranking 
  • Patoranking 
  • Sheyman 
  • Emma Nyra 
  • Adekunle Gold picking up an award on Olamide's behalf 
  • Wizkid picking up his award 
  • Wizkid picking up his award 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Olamide   
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Olamide 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Beverly Naya and Noble Igwe 
  • Tekno picking up his first award 
  • Tekno picking up his first award 
  • Dolapo Oni 
  • Dolapo Oni 
  • Adekunle Gold 
  • Tekno 
  • Tekno 
  • Adesua Etomi, Lala Akindoju 
  • Yomi casual, Alexx Ekubo 
  • Clarence Peters 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Adunni Ade and Toni Tones 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Falz 
  • Falz 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Ramsey Nouah presenting an award 
  • Do2tun 
  • Basketmouth 
  • DJ Neptune   
  • Basketmouth 
  • Koker 
  • Humblesmith 
  • Humblesmith 
  • Humblesmith 
  • Reekado Banks 
  • Reekado Banks 
  • Niniola 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Mai Atafo 
  • Mr 2Kay 
  • Lala Akindoju 
  • Adesua Etomi 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • MC Shakara 
  • Elsie and Bright Okpocha 
  • Harrysong 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Vanessa Mdee 
  • Vanessa Mdee 
  • Elsie Okpocha 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • VJ Adams 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Koker 
  • Ycee 
  • Reekado Banks 
  • Dolapo Oni 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Ramsey Nouah 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Noble Igwe 
  • Do2tun 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Niniola 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Beverly Naya 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Enyinna Umwigwe 
  • Toni Tones 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Victoria Kimani 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
    Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 
  • Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
    Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis -...bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet

Local

APC
Erhahon APC spokesman suspended in Edo
Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries.
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 'My plans for Nigerians in 2017' - President
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Former Vice President urge Nigerians to be tolerant