Abdulmumin Jibrin has accused Yakubu Dogara of collecting $600,000 from James Ibori, the former Delta state governor, during his speakership campaign in 2015.

This was contained in a statement made available to Pulse on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

"It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker by mobilizing members from Delta state and some from the the south south and south east zone to support him," Jibrin said.

"‪Since he has disown Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign‬. Iam sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash!"

The Kano state lawmaker also accused Speaker Dogara of "spreading lies and propaganda" in the House of Representatives aimed at "watering down his popularity".

He said: "No such planted stories will deter me from this crusade and using every legal means to regain the mandate of my people. The Speaker and members of the axis of evil in the house whom I will name in due course should rather focus on responding to the mountain of allegations i have raised against them.

"This is 163 days after and no response to any of the allegations of budget fraud and corruption.

"I remain very proud that despite the organized witch hunt against me using the institution of the house they have not been able to establish any offense that I have committed during the course of discharging my duties in the five years I have spent in the house.

"It is noteworthy that no member of the house has formally accused me of corruption or abuse of office as I have consistently done against the Speaker and others," Jibrin added.

The lawmaker revealed plans to establish an online platform that will serve as a central point to disseminate budget fraud and corruption acts and publish evidence, in addition to leading a "ruthless" anti-corruption campaign in 2017.