Jibrin :  Buhari should refuse to be blackmailed - Lawmaker

Controversial lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to resist being blackmailed by some political warlords and take charge of the country.

The former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, wondered why the President is acting weak in a series of tweets on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Jibrin further said President Buhari is acting as if he needs the permission of some “political overlords”, before executing his duties as the number one citizen of the country.

Some of the tweets read: “As a President, once you succumb to blackmail by individual, group or institution, you are finished and your presidency certified lame duck!

“How ever high the stakes are or necessity of the usually exaggerated ‘political expediency’ a President must refuse to be boxed or blackmail.

“Mr President, all your life you conducted yourself in such a way and manner that immunes you from blackmail which solidified your strength.

Mr President,such "political stability" and "harmony" that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn't is useless to our country!

“So why is the President appearing weak…as if he has to beg some political ‘OverLords’ to do his work in the name of “political stability”?

“Mr President, ‘such ‘political stability’ and ‘harmony’ that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn’t is useless to our country!

A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency. You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!

“Mr President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you&your govt. You will come back to these tweets in 18months.

“A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency. You cannot be an effective President while in hostage!”

Mr President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you&your govt. You will come back to these tweets in 18months

Jibrin had become more vocal in 2016 after he fell out with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for blowing the whistle on alleged budget padding.