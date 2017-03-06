James Ngilari Court jails ex-governor for 5 years over corruption charges

Former Adamawa State Governor, Bala James Ngilari has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and corruption.

Ngilari was sentenced by a High Court in Yola, the state capital on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Presiding judge, Justice Nathan Musa found the former governor guilty of failing to adhere to the procurement laws of the state.

In giving his ruling, Justice Musa also said that, in accordance with the law, Ngilari would not be given the option of paying a fine.

He however said that Ngilari could serve his term in any prison of his choice.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the former governor in September 2016 after accusing him of processing a N167 million contract without due process.

He was charged, along with the former Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Finance, on 17 counts of conspiracy and unlawful processing of contract.

Ngilari was governor of Adamawa from October 1, 2014 to May 29, 2015, after previously serving as deputy to former governor, Murtala Nyako.

Nyako was impeached in July 2014 and Ngilari was said to have voluntarily resigned to avoid impeachment.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri subsequently became governor following the departure of Nyako and Ngilari.

However, Ngilari approached the courts to declare his resignation illegal, remove Fintiri from office and appoint him as the rightful governor.