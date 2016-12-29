Home > Local >

James Ibori :  Ex-governor reacts to Senator Okpozo's death

James Ibori Ex-governor reacts to Senator Okpozo's death

Senator Okpozo, aged 81, from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area in Delta, died on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

  • Published:
James Ibori play

James Ibori

(newspunch)

EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
Witchcraft Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following allegation
Ibori ‘Ex-governor’s supporters are creating more problems for him,’ Uduaghan says
Ibori ‘He made governors, senators and the Senate President from prison,’ Delta Senator says [VIDEO]
Ibori ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
$15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC boss
Ibori Udaughan warns Ex-Governor's visitors to stop posting pictures of their visit on social media

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori has reacted to the death of Second Republic Senator, Francis Spanner Okpozo, describing it as a great loss to South-South and Nigeria.

Senator Okpozo, aged 81, from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area in Delta, died on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ibori reacted through a press statement on Wednesday signed by his media aide, Tony Eluemunor, eulogizing the late senator as a tireless fighter for the betterment of the Niger Delta.

We can all recall that during the last national confab, Pa Okpozo’s voice was strident in calling for increased derivation percentage for the oil producing states, even as he warned of the consequences of the injuries that would be done to Nigeria if fiscal federalism was not made a reality in the country.”

Since then, he always remained a voice of reason whenever serious national issues was being discussed”, he said.

Ibori added that the legacies and good examples of Senator Okpozo would not be forgotten.

Written by Victor Agboga

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week
Chibok Girls Governor Shettima warns security operatives to allow students see their family
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video at an undisclosed location on December 29, 2016
Boko Haram Terrorists may have used Chibok girls as shield during attacks - Army
 
BIM Only the creation of a Biafran nation will end Igbo agitation
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state