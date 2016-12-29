James Ibori :  Ex-governor reacts to Senator Okpozo's death

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori has reacted to the death of Second Republic Senator, Francis Spanner Okpozo, describing it as a great loss to South-South and Nigeria.

Senator Okpozo, aged 81, from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area in Delta, died on Monday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ibori reacted through a press statement on Wednesday signed by his media aide, Tony Eluemunor, eulogizing the late senator as a tireless fighter for the betterment of the Niger Delta.

“We can all recall that during the last national confab, Pa Okpozo’s voice was strident in calling for increased derivation percentage for the oil producing states, even as he warned of the consequences of the injuries that would be done to Nigeria if fiscal federalism was not made a reality in the country.”

“Since then, he always remained a voice of reason whenever serious national issues was being discussed”, he said.

Ibori added that the legacies and good examples of Senator Okpozo would not be forgotten.

Written by Victor Agboga