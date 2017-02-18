Ishaku Group tasks Gov on timely resettlement of IDPs

The Taraba Tiv Youth Frontier on Saturday urged Gov. Darius Ishaku to expedite action on the  resettlement and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Dooior Torkula, made the appeal in  a statement issued in Jalingo.

Torkula said that the quick return of the IDPs to their homes would enable them to participate in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state scheduled for Feb. 25.

We call on Gov. Ishaku to provide adequate security to enable the IDPs in various camps across the state to  return to their homes.

“Most of these IDPs are farmers and you know, the earlier they return home, the better, as it will enhance food security in the state,”  the chairman said.

Torkula, however, commended Ishaku for his efforts toward the restoration of peace and provision of relief materials to the IDPs in the state.

He, however,  condemned the recent outbreak of crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Ardo Kola, Lau and Gassol local government areas of the state .

He said that the incident led to the death of many  people with hundreds of others displaced.

Torkular  appealed to the warring parties to eschew violence and embrace peace, saying  crisis had never done any good to any society and was never a solution to any problem.

He said that the group would  support  the recent decision by the Taraba and Benue state governments to assist herdsmen to establish ranches and grow grasses for the cattle as a way of checking persistent conflicts.

He  expressed optimism that the establishment of ranches would restore peace and boost economic activities in the two states.

