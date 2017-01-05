InBorno Gov. Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok girl, baby [PHOTOS]

The Nigerian Army has handed over Rakiya Abubakar, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls who was found today to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state.

Rakiya was rescued with her baby today by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole at the Alargano forest in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

Theatre Commander, Major General Lucky Irabor, handed over Rakiya and her six-month old baby to Governor Shettima in Maiduguri on the evening of Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that all abducted Chibok schoolgirls would one day be reunited with the families, friends and community.