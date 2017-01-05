InBorno Gov. Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok girl, baby [PHOTOS]

The Nigerian Army has handed over Rakiya, an abducted Chibok schoolgirl and her baby to Governor Kashim Shettima.

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has handed over Rakiya Abubakar, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls who was found today to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state.

Rakiya was rescued with her baby today by troops  of the Operation Lafiya Dole at the Alargano forest in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

Theatre Commander, Major General Lucky Irabor, handed over Rakiya and her six-month old baby to Governor Shettima in Maiduguri on the evening of Thursday, January 5, 2017.

See more photos below.

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

(Twitter/BornoSocialMedia)

 

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri play

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

(Twitter/BornoSocialMedia)

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri play

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

(Twitter/BornoSocialMedia)

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that all abducted Chibok schoolgirls would one day be reunited with the families, friends and community.

