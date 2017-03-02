In Warri NNPC shuts down refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shut down its refinery in Warri, Delta State.

The refinery was closed due to challenges with power supply, Chief Operating Officer of Refineries at NNPC, Anibor Kragha said.

Kragha gave the explanation on Wednesday, March 1, during the oil and gas conference in Abuja.

“The only refinery that is having some issues is the one in Warri, because we have a bit of a power challenge and we are working very hard with General Electric, GE, to address that. But in January all of them were working. The whole Port Harcourt refinery has come on stream and they are running well,” he said according to Vanguard.

“Meanwhile the Warri refinery had also started running but there is something with the gas turbine generators that tripped, so it was shut down to make sure we address that, but as you know you cannot start up the equipment without having negative things happen,” he added.

Kragha said further that only the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries are currently in operation.